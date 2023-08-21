News you can trust since 1891
Baggies keeper Palmer reveals why he turned down a move to Luton

Stopper wants promotion while at the Hawthorns
By Mike Simmonds
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:25 BST- 2 min read

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer has revealed why he turned down a move to Luton recently.

With Town boss Rob Edwards looking to bolster his squad for the Premier League season, he was keen to bring in two new stoppers after deciding against re-signing Ethan Horvath following his loan spell from Nottingham Forest.

Having been linked with Asmir Begovic, Mark Travers and Tom Heaton, news broke last month that the Hatters had approached the Baggies for Palmer, who had a brief emergency loan spell at Kenilworth Road in the 2021-22 season, playing twice, with a fee reportedly agreed.

West Bromwich Albion keeper Alex Palmer turned down a move to Luton - pic: George Wood/Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion keeper Alex Palmer turned down a move to Luton - pic: George Wood/Getty Images
Following that move, the 27-year-old had gone on to finally establish himself as number one at the Hawthorns, and although tempted by an opportunity to play in the top flight, after having talks with the Hatters, Palmer admitted he wanted to do that with the club he has spent 13 years with, having arrived aged just 14.

Speaking to the Express and Star about why the move broke down, he said: “Every player wants to play in the Premier League, but for me it just wasn’t right.

"Being so long here and to achieve being number one now, it’s something that was too soon to leave.

"I want to achieve promotion and get us back to the Premier League, that’s my ultimate dream, to achieve that with West Brom.

“It’s one of those ones, I’ve just got to make sure it’s not the last opportunity I get.

"I’ve got to keep working hard and my ultimate aim is to play in the Premier League, ideally with West Bromwich Albion.

“It’s nice to be recognised, but it’s down to a lot of people behind the scenes, especially those I came up with.”

