Barkley enjoying his football once more with Luton as he feels a 'connection' with the Hatters faithful

Luton midfielder Ross Barkley has declared he is back to enjoying his football once more while also revealing he feels a real ‘connection’ with the Hatters fans.

The former Chelsea and Everton player marked his 30th birthday with a first goal for Town during their 4-3 defeat against Arsenal last night, a match in which he produced an incredible individual performance.

Easily one of the best players on the pitch for both sides, the midfielder continued to demonstrate all the hallmarks of a player who burst onto the scene at Everton, was signed by Chelsea for £15m and has won 33 England caps too.

Receiving the ball from his team-mates anywhere on the pitch, Barkley was happy to invite pressure on to him, often getting away from not just one, but two Gunners opponents and after more often than not picking the right pass as well, his efforts drew audible gasps of praise from a purring home crowd.

Clearly having taken to him in his short spell at the club, those inside Kenilworth Road were quick to sing his name during the fixture, as on his flourishing relationship with the Town supporters, he said: “The fans are brilliant, I’m enjoying being at the club, genuinely. I can feel the connection with the fans and the players, it’s good to be a part of.

“The fans are there until the last minute, singing. On the weekend we got beaten by Brentford and we were clapping them at the end because the support was brilliant, they still stay at the end, it’s great to see.

“Hopefully, as the season goes on, we do reward them and do stay in the league and they can celebrate that. I’m just enjoying my football though. I’m feeling positive, confident and just enjoying my football, that’s the main thing.

Ross Barkley celebrates scoring his first Luton goal during the 4-3 defeat to Arsenal - pic: Liam Smith

“I’m happy with how I’m playing and enjoying being at the club.”

A number of Luton followers have gone even further with their eulogies regarding the midfielder, labelling Barkley as the best player they have ever seen pull on the Hatters shirt.

On hearing such approval, he continued: “It’s high praise, it’s nice to hear, obviously. I don’t know about the players in the past but I’m just trying to do my best for the club, enjoying my football and help the players with my experience, and just help the team grow.”

Having struggled with an injury at the start of the season, Barkley has now completed six successive Premier League fixtures for Luton, the first time he has done that in his career since way back when at Everton during October and November 2015.

With his fitness improving with every passing minute, the Liverpudlian feels that is being shown with his consistently high class displays on the pitch, saying: “Always for me it’s about getting those 90 minutes and then I’ll find my rhythm. If it’s stop-start then it’s always hard as a player.

“Now I’ve had quite a few 90s, I feel sharp and I’ll continue to get better as well. I’ll grow. I’ve scored and I’m sure the team will grow as well.”

Barkley also went on to find the net for the first time in the top flight since scoring for Chelsea in May 2022, drilling low under David Raya to put the Hatters 3-2 in front on 57 minutes.

With Arsenal quickly equalising and then going on to win through Declan Rice’s stoppage time header, on opening his account with a birthday goal, he added: “I feel young, so it’s no problem, but it’s always nice to score on my birthday. My goal’s my goal. It didn’t do anything to the result. It’s a good moment but it doesn’t help because we got beat.