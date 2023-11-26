Town fans label Hatters midfielder as one of the 'best' to ever play for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although has only been at Kenilworth Road for a matter of months, midfielder Ross Barkley is already being labelled as one of the ‘best’ players to ever pull on a Luton shirt by Hatters fans.

The 29-year-old, who starred as a youngster in the top flight for Everton, going on to join Chelsea for a fee of £15m and feature 33 times for England, was signed by Town in the summer after becoming a free agent following his exit from French Ligue 1 side Nice.

An injury blighted his start to life in Bedfordshire, but after starting the 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa recently, Barkley has gone to complete four successive Premier League games for the first time since October 2020, with his true class shining through in abundance during the last two home matches in particular as Luton have taken four points from Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Town midfielder Ross Barkley applies the pressure during Luton's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace - pic: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Playing a part in Town finding the net during both those fixtures, Barkley himself believes he is finding his rhythm again, as on Twitter, Luton supporters dished out some extremely high praise to the midfielder, as @owentimothy said: “Rhythm? Rhythm?? You call that ‘rhythm’?!

“Blimey, if you find another level than that then we are looking up, not down.

“An absolute masterclass today. Top hats off to you.”

@Atexo02: “If you’re still finding your rhythm and you’re making it look that easy, premier league beware! You see passes no one else can and make them like it’s nothing.”

@1986Blake28: “Absolute quality! One of, if not the best players I’ve seen play for the Town! COYH.”

@dave_alex_: “In 33yrs of going to Kenilworth Road, Ross Barkley is the best footballer I’ve seen play for Luton Town.”

@gkenn84: “One of the classiest players I’ve seen in my time watching the club. Rolls Royce of a player.”

@sjdhatters: “Not seen a player like you before at The Kenny. Absolutely top quality.”

@LutonEye: “You were absolutely outstanding again today. Been different class since you've been back.

"If there's a better English deep lying CM right now, I've not seen him. *cough* Southgate.”

@Andy_Peacock: “I could watch you play football all day long. Sublime.”

@badassmcevoy: “I thought you were outstanding and were a second or two ahead of anyone else all afternoon. Ace!”

@HatterStew: “In 25+ yrs of going to the Kenny, this might be the best pass I’ve seen there Ross!”

@adamcmb_: “The tidiest midfielder I’ve ever seen at this club.”

@duncanjackson80: “Outstanding performance Ross. Absolute different class, joy to watch you in an orange shirt.”

@rjn1966: “Nice one. Some great passes. When you have the ball I always feel something might happen.”

@LTFC_Gaz: “Outstanding today Ross, pleasure to watch.”

@Lodgie68: “Man of the match Ross. Absolute class.”@LuTonino: “You certainly have sir, been a pleasure to watch you over the last few weeks. So important in keeping the ball and moving us forwardly positively. That pass to @alfiedoughty4 today.”

@OttilieQ: “Bossed it! You and the team were incredible today.”

@JamesFr87139374: “Pleasure to watch. Thankyou sir.”

@andrew_mc84: “Extend your contract Ross...be part of History!”

@DaveCla40269865: “Absolutely loving watching you I’m in orange. Such class and just getting better an better.”

@tommyclarke49: “Different gravy keep proving people wrong. It's the Luton way.”

@PhilipODonnell2: “Top drawer, best player out there.”

@andy_jones23: “Sublime today Ross! A joy to watch.”

@Neilcp71: “Absolute privilege seeing you play in a Luton Town shirt.”

@plaice_de: “Plaudits deserved. Proper player, a silky player but a great worker! Looks like you're loving it.”

@ihalliwell: “You were brilliant today lad, composed, sharp, smart on the ball, good energy and obvs high quality in the pass. Keep going, stay fit, could be anywhere at the end of the season.”

@TheSincereLogic: “Most fun player to watch in the EPL! Followed him from CFC to Nice and now enjoying watching him ball out for Luton.”

@BedfordHatter: “Absolutely brilliant again today quality was never in doubt and really calming influence for the younger lads. Keep going.”

@CJ_Hatter: “That pass to Alfie first half Ross was worth the price of the season ticket.”

@worldcupblues: “Funny what can happen when u feel loved and appreciated plus hard work obviously.”