Former Spurs striker Garth Crooks has had another pop at Luton in his weekly column, claiming that by the time the Hatters get to grips with life in the Premier League they will have been ‘cut adrift’ at the bottom of the table.

The Match of the Day contributor was making his comments in his online piece for the BBC website in which he named not one, or two, but three Spurs players in his Team of the Week, all defensive members of the side, the most out of any club over the weekend, after their 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Although suffering a sixth defeat from eight games this term, the Hatters remained out of the bottom four, thanks to a better goal difference than Burnley, while they are also a point ahead of Bournemouth and three better off than rock bottom Sheffield United.

Thomas Kaminski makes a stunning save from Dejan Kulusevski on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

On naming the trio, Crooks, who has already incurred the wrath of Town supporters and manager Rob Edwards, after stating they would be relegated by Christmas and that he couldn’t take Town seriously at this level, wrote: “I've no doubt Luton are trying their best but I cannot see where they are going to get their goals from to stay in this league.

"By the time they do come to terms with the challenge facing them and adjust to the level required they will have been cut adrift.”

Looking at the team, Crooks somehow included goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in the side, a quite peculiar and downright puzzling decision, after what was a fairly quiet afternoon for the Italian stopper.

He produced one stop from Carlton Morris that most keepers in the Football League, let alone the top flight, would have made comfortably, bizarrely described by Crooks as ‘outstanding’, and then gathered Cauley Woodrow’s late effort again, which non-league stoppers would have thrown their cap on, those being Town's only two attempts on target.

Crooks somehow overlooked the efforts at the other end of a certain Thomas Kaminski, who made two brilliant saves from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, the second an absolutely stunning full length attempt to fingertip the ball away from nestling into the bottom corner.

However, it was the £17.2m summer signing from Empoli that got the nod, as writing in his piece, he continued: “I have selected Guglielmo Vicario for the very first time, after he took over from Hugo Lloris.

“Regular readers will know what I thought of the French goalkeeper and it wasn't very much.

"However, since the arrival of Vicario the Italian has looked much more competent between the sticks.

“With only 10 men against Luton it was imperative that Vicario kept a clean sheet.

"However, it was the one-handed save from Carlton Morris in the final throes of the match that was outstanding.”

Crooks then chose goalscorer Micky van den Ven and Cristian Romero, the visiting centre half pairing, for their efforts in keeping out a Town attack who still created three clear-cut opportunities for Elijah Adebayo, Alfie Doughty and Jacob Brown.

He added: “Spurs came away with all the points because of Luton's inability to take their chances even against 10 men, and thanks to defending from the likes of Romero.

“The newly appointed Tottenham manager has certainly put a lot of faith in Micky van de Ven.

“The 22-year-old Dutch defender certainly looks very impressive at this level and took his goal brilliantly.

“Tottenham should have been four goals up in the first half; instead, they found themselves a man down.

"At this point I could have imagined former manager Antonio Conte blowing a fuse or Jose Mourinho marching into the referee's room and demanding an explanation.

“Ange Postecoglou seems to trust his players to get the job done and it's worked so far.