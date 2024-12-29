Bell and Nakamba are back for the Hatters at Swansea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Woodrow targets a long-awaited away victory

Defender Amari’i Bell has returned to the Luton XI as one of two changes for the Hatters trip to Swansea City this afternoon.

The Jamaican international has been out of action since the 1-1 draw between the two sides at Kenilworth Road earlier this month, having suffered a hamstring injury. He is joined by Marvelous Nakamba in the team, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Victor Moses dropping to the bench where they were joined for the first time since October 5 by summer signing Reuell Walters.

Although Town head into the game on the back of an eight game losing run outside of Bedfordshire, attacker Cauley Woodrow was in a confident mood, saying: “It’s really disappointing to not be getting any points on the road, it's important that we do that and we will do that, but we need to change certain things in our game and then I think the luck will probably swing in our favour. It’s another opportunity to try and change our away form and hopefully we can do that.

Amari'i Bell is back for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"That (home game) was one we should have won really, we let them score from a set-play, easy cut back and that was really disappointing at home. It’s going to be a tough game, they’re a good team, they like a lot of possession, a lot of passes but we’ve got to go there and be ready and get a result. At the minute it’s not going but it will go for us, once we get that win and start picking up some results on the road it will change for us.”

Swans: Lawrence Vigouroux, Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Matt Grimes (C), Jisung Eom, Josh Tymon, Goncalo Franco, Florian Bianchini, Liam Cullen, Ronald. Subs: Jon McLaughlin, Jay Fulton, Zan Vipotnik, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Cyrus Christie, Myles Peart-Harris, Kyle Naughton, Ben Lloyd, Azeem Abdulal.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Tahith Chong, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauss, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Reuell Walters, Victor Moses, Cauley Woodrow, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Erik Pieters, Joe Taylor, Daiki Hashioka, Zack Nelson. Referee: Faral Hallam.