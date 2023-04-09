Bell: New Den was a 'walk in the park' compared to Estadio Aztec experience with Jamaica

Town defender Amari’i Bell declared the intimidating atmosphere at the New Den on Saturday was a ‘walk in the park’ compared to what he faced when winning his ninth cap for Jamaica out in Mexico recently.

Late last month, the centre half travelled to the famous Estadio Aztec in Mexico City, where a crowd of 65,763 were roaring on the home side in a Concacaf Nations League qualifier that eventually finished 2-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fortnight later and Bell was running out in front of 18,422 at the New Den, with a packed out Luton end creating a terrific noise throughout the Championship clash that couldn’t quite match the effort from the stands, eventually finishing 0-0.

Amari'i Bell celebrates a goal for Jamaica against Mexico recently

Asked about what it was like being involved in such an occasion, Bell said: “Today compared to Mexico was like a walk in the park!

“It was an enjoyable game, the boys, we like that atmosphere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s good, it pushes you on and spurs you on, so it's definitely good for us.”

If results go as they hope, the Hatters should be involved in a number of big games between now and the end of the season, as they face two of their fellow play-off rivals in Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

With six games to go, Town are looking set for another top six finish, which would lead to a two-legged clash in the play-offs, plus hopefully a final at Wembley, in front of around 80,000 supporters.

Bell believes that gaining experience from such matches leading up to these contests can only benefit the players, as he continued: “Everybody loves playing in the big games where there’s great atmosphere, so that one today is definitely going to help us in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having won at Sheffield United in front of just under 30,000 recently, the biggest league crowd Town had triumphed at in 30 years, and also picked up a point at Sunderland with 37,579 watching on, boss Rob Edwards feels the greater the crowd, the better his players perform.

He said: “Our last few away games, they’ve been bigguns haven’t they?

"Sunderland before this and Sheff U before that, big crowds.

"The lads enjoy that and these are the games they want to be in, and they want to be in bigger games,

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think that brings out the best in this group of players.”

Keen to praise the Town travelling faithful of around 2,000 as well, Edwards added: “Brilliant, massive thankyou to everyone who came.

"They were outstanding all game long and go home with a point.