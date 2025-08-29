Bermuda pick Luton striker for World Cup qualifying double header

Wells hoping to help his country reach major tournament

Luton striker Nahki Wells has been called up by Bermuda for their World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Curacao later this month.

The 35-year-old, who made his debut for the Gombey Boys over 15 years ago when he featured in a 2-1 friendly loss to Saint Kitts and Nevis, last played for his country during a 2-1 success against Antigua and Barbuda in November 2024, as he has scored 20 goals from 26 outings so far. Bermuda, who will also face Trinidad & Tobago, begin their matches at home to Jamaica at the Dame Flora Duffy National Sports Centre next Friday. and then travel to the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Willemstad on Wednesday, September 10 to play Curaçao, who have Tahith Chong in their ranks, the ex-Luton winger joining Sheffield United this afternoon.

Speaking to the Royal Gazette about the squad he has selected, coach Michael Findlay said: “These are extremely exciting times for the Bermuda Football Association. We enter the final round of FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying, which is uncharted territory for our programme. We are pleased to be able to have 99 percent of players available for consideration.

"This is a testament to the players, their performances on the international stage and within their club atmospheres and the internal competition they have created which provided an important dilemma for the staff in our selection process. We are very pleased with the depth and quality of the squad who begin the challenge of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

“They bring both the experience and the youth we are looking for in our squads with the inclusion of players like Nahki Wells, Lejaun Simmons, Willie Clemons and Zeiko Lewis, who have seen international football at the highest level. But also we are able to continue to integrate players like Deniche Hill, Jutorre Burgess, Aunde Todd and Harry Twite into this programme, which serves us well for these matches and the future of Bermuda's national team.”

On his hopes for the World Cup campaign, Wells, speaking earlier this season, added: “I am all in for the World Cup qualifiers and will be available for September's fixtures. I’m looking forward to being back at home and playing in front of our people in a few significant matches and hopefully we can have a chance of getting to the World Cup. It would be no small feat but miracles can happen and that's how we're looking at it. I think we will be fully prepared to take on the challenge of trying to better those other three sides in our group. It will be tough, but why not dream?”