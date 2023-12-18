BHF urges public to learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator after Luton Town captain suffers cardiac arrest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British Heart Foundation (BMF) has sent its best wishes to Luton defender Tom Lockyer and urged members of the public to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use a defibrillator after the Hatters skipper went into a cardiac arrest during Saturday’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth.

The Town captain collapsed on the pitch with no-one around him just after the hour mark, with medical attention rushing on to the field to administer treatment to the 29-year-old, as he was eventually stretchered off the field to a standing ovation from both sets of fans, the game subsequently abandoned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lockyer, who underwent surgery for an atrial fibrillation during the Championship play-off final with Coventry City in May, is now thankfully recovering in hospital, with the club asking for privacy on Sunday as he undergoes further tests.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, the BMF reiterated just how vital it is that people know exactly what to do if faced with a similar situation in the future, saying: “We're sending our thoughts and best wishes to @LutonTown footballer Tom Lockyer and his family after his cardiac arrest at the weekend. It was a heart-wrenching reminder that CPR and using a defibrillator can save lives, and why it’s so important everyone learns how to do it.”