Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Town have confirmed skipper Tom Lockyer is still undergoing tests in hospital with the club calling for the Welsh international’s privacy to be respected as he continues to recover from his on-field collapse at the weekend.

The Hatters captain suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Saturday’s Premier League fixture at AFC Bournemouth, and after lengthy treatment was stretchered off, the game quickly abandoned by referee Simon Hooper with just over an hour gone. It is the second time in the space of six months that Lockyer has been in hospital as he was diagnosed with an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during the Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City in May, undergoing surgery before being given the all-clear to return this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the official website announced that the 29-year-old was ‘responsive’ after being taken to hospital, with a further update following on Sunday that read: “While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

"Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined. We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.