Blackburn Rovers captain Travis is reportedly a transfer target for Luton
Luton are rumoured to be looking at signing Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.
The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Liverpool, before being released by the Reds as a teenager and heading to Ewood Park in 2014.
Awarded his first professional contract in January 2017, Travis has gone on to play over 200 times for Rovers, with 48 appearances last term, including both games against Luton.
He signed a new four year deal in March 2022 and was named skipper, while this summer has seen fellow Championship outfit Millwall have a bid rejected for his services,
The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Town have thrown their hat in the ring to try and bring him to Kenilworth Road, as Luton CEO Gary Sweet recently revealed up to 10 new signings could be on their way to Bedfordshire ahead of the club’s first top flight campaign in over 30 years.