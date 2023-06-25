Blackburn Rovers captain Travis is reportedly a transfer target for Luton

Luton are rumoured to be looking at signing Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Liverpool, before being released by the Reds as a teenager and heading to Ewood Park in 2014.

Awarded his first professional contract in January 2017, Travis has gone on to play over 200 times for Rovers, with 48 appearances last term, including both games against Luton.

Blackburn skipper Lewis Travis in action against the Hatters last season - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He signed a new four year deal in March 2022 and was named skipper, while this summer has seen fellow Championship outfit Millwall have a bid rejected for his services,