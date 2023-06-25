News you can trust since 1891
Blackburn Rovers captain Travis is reportedly a transfer target for Luton

Ewood Park skipper rumoured to be interesting the Hatters
By Mike Simmonds
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read

Luton are rumoured to be looking at signing Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

The 25-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Liverpool, before being released by the Reds as a teenager and heading to Ewood Park in 2014.

Awarded his first professional contract in January 2017, Travis has gone on to play over 200 times for Rovers, with 48 appearances last term, including both games against Luton.

Blackburn skipper Lewis Travis in action against the Hatters last season - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Blackburn skipper Lewis Travis in action against the Hatters last season - pic: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
He signed a new four year deal in March 2022 and was named skipper, while this summer has seen fellow Championship outfit Millwall have a bid rejected for his services,

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that Town have thrown their hat in the ring to try and bring him to Kenilworth Road, as Luton CEO Gary Sweet recently revealed up to 10 new signings could be on their way to Bedfordshire ahead of the club’s first top flight campaign in over 30 years.

