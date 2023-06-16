Luton could well bring in as many as 10 players to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign according to Town chief executive Gary Sweet.

The Hatters are preparing for a first campaign back in the top flight in over 30 years, and in order to do so, boss Rob Edwards will be aiming to strengthen the squad he inherited from previous boss Nathan Jones to give them the best chance of staying up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Jones, Town were fairly active at this stage of the close season, with Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Ethan Horvath, Luke Freeman, Louie Watson, Matt Macey and John McAtee all joining last term.

The year before saw Fred Onyedinma, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell, Cameron Jerome, Henri Lansbury, Amari'i Bell, Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe come in, as the same thing could well happen again over the next few week, Luton kicking off the new season at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Sweet said: “The last couple of seasons, in that summer window we've probably signed eight, nine, 10 players in each of those.

"We don’t expect it being much different to be honest, but we have actually had a fair degree of churn anyway.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although reaching the Premier League will bring in over £100m to the Hatters’ coffers, a fair slice of that is going on upgrading Kenilworth Road for top flight requirements.

Town chief executive Gary Sweet - pic: Tony Margiocchi

With an even larger amount being used to finance Town’s new ground at Power Court, then unlike a number of other sides in the division, Edwards won’t get the whole lot to spend on players.

However, Sweet stated that was always going to be the case if and when Luton went up, adding: “People have probably looked at it and said ‘you've got all this money coming in,’ we haven’t actually, we just haven’t.

"We've got to spend at least a dozen million on the facilities here and that's increasing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We've got to do a number of things at the training ground and we are elevating the academy, so there's some cost.

"We are also taking a big chunk towards Power Court to make sure that we can actually be ambitious on those plans and get those plans solidified and going, get the detailed plans in as soon as possible.

"That's not going to change, that is the result of us getting promoted.

"They are the priorities, not over the squad necessarily, but in tandem with what we spend on the squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So that means we're not going to have as much money as some of the clubs that went up last year for example, so there’s no comparison, but a lot of the agents understand that.