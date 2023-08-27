Blades snap up Villa striker Archer after he was linked with a move to Luton

Luton’s Premier League rivals Sheffield United have signed Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, a player the Hatters were linked with, for a ‘considerable fee.’

The 21-year-old, who had been on Villa's books since coming through the academy, had a fantastic second half of the season last term when on loan at Town’s then Championship opponents Middlesbrough, scoring 11 times in 20 games, including at Kenilworth Road.

Sky Sports had previously reported that the England U21 international was on the radar of boss Rob Edwards, but he has completed a move to Bramall Lane this morning, the Blades paying a rumoured £18.5m for his services.

Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer has joined Sheffield United - pic: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Speaking to the club’s official website, United boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “There was a great opportunity for us to sign a young, exciting forward and one who showed a desire to join us.

"Cameron brings us pace, agility and a goalscoring record – we are looking forward to working with him.”

Archer himself added: “Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly, that's something I want to do now.

"I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football.

“That was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself, hopefully I can do that here.