Town chief thrilled to share winning moment with travelling fans

Town boss Matt Bloomfield was eager to thank the 1,000-plus Luton supporters who made the trip to Hull City for a lunch-time kick-off on Saturday and were able to watch their side pick up a second successive away victory thanks to a 1-0 triumph over their relegation rivals.

Going into the game, many of those who had set off from Bedfordshire could allow themselves a small glimmer of hope due to the fact that the Hatters had ended their horrible run of six months without a success on the road when triumphing 2-1 at Cardiff City earlier in the month. Another reason to be optimistic was the opposition and venue, Town having triumphed on their last three visits to the MKM Stadium, going six unbeaten in total during games staged in Humberside, scoring some brilliant goals along the way through Kazenga LuaLua, James Bree and Henri Lansbury.

Saturday’s winner was also another one for the memory banks, although for all the wrong reasons for Tigers defender Alfie Jones, who deflected Lewie Coyle’s clearance into the back of his own net just 11 seconds after the interval, the second own goal he had scored against the Hatters, having done in the 2-0 success under Nathan Jones last time out.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield enjoys Town's 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

With Luton’s fans seeing their side make it six points from six outside on their travels, gaining back-to-back away successes in the league for the first time since beating Birmingham City and Sheffield United when last in the second tier back in February and March 2023, also doing the double over their opponents too, it continued their feat of winning after every international break and keeping a clean sheet in the process, the fourth time that has now happened this term.

The final whistle allowed Bloomfield and his players the chance to celebrate accordingly with the away following, as the beaming Town boss said afterwards: “Our supporters, it’s incredible to think for a lunch time kick-off at the other end of the country, there were so many of them considering our away form this season. I really have to thank them because the noise they made in the corner was incredible. To share that moment with them at the end was amazing and it’s so fulfilling to do so.”

Having played in all but one of Luton’s 16 away losses in all competitions prior to the victory in Wales, centre half Mark McGuinness was quick to note just how vital those who made the journey are to Town’s bid to avoid dropping down to League One as he added: “I think most important were the fans that travelled who were excellent. It takes them as well. Obviously it hasn’t been a great season for us, especially away from home, but 12.30, halfway across the country is fair play to them and we need them, so credit to everyone who travelled.

“We haven't done it (been able to celebrate) too much unfortunately but these are moments we need to savour, these are the moments that everyone needs to get involved. We realise that when we go over and everyone’s celebrating together, it’s not just us on the field it’s everyone, it’s the support. So it was really good to see that and hopefully we can continue that form.”