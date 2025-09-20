Bloomfield apologises to Luton supporters for 'unacceptable' display against Imps

Town are beaten by Lincoln City

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield apologised to the Hatters fans who made the trip to Lincoln City this afternoon after delivering a performance he labelled as ‘unacceptable’ during their 3-1 defeat.

The visitors, who had seen almost 1,500 supporters in attendance at the LNER Stadium, made a quite frankly woeful start to proceedings, conceding after just 12 minutes when Ben House was allowed all the time in the world to go clean through and beat Josh Keeley. With Town not even second best they were that bad in the opening half an hour, it led to jeers coming from the away end midway through the half, as although they gradually improved before the break, still swapped ends 1-0 behind.

In the second period, the hosts were once again on top, before Jordan Clark appeared to have rescued a point with 13 minutes left, producing a clever finish into the bottom corner from Milli Alli’s pass. However, the visitors defence fell apart once more though, conceding twice in the final five minutes, as they were roundly booed off afterwards by the visitors supporters, who questioned Bloomfield’s future in charge too.

Reacting to the display, the boss said afterwards: “Apologies first and foremost for that performance. It wasn’t anywhere near good enough from us today, so apologies to our supporters who followed us in their numbers. We were second best on duels, second best on first contacts, second best on all the important parts of the game, and as a result of that, we end up losing momentum.

"We managed to get ourselves back in the game and then there’s more mistakes to fall behind. We were second best all afternoon and that’s absolutely not good enough.”

On that opening 25 minutes in particular, with basic passes going astray and Lincoln having enough chances to be out of sight, Bloomfield added: “It looks like we weren’t full of confidence today and it’s hard, right. The boys are trying hard, but one mistake leads to two and confidence is not in a good spot at that point.

"So when we’re passing it, too many turnovers, when we’re competing we weren’t coming out with enough duels and ultimately if you don’t do enough of those things you lose the game. It’s unacceptable from us, me included, we’re part of it as a group, I take full responsibility for that and I have to take full responsibility for that and I do. It was unacceptable today.”