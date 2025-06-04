Bloomfield eager to take a look at 'exciting' Hatters youngster in pre-season

Winger pens a new deal at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield is excited to see what Development squad attacker Josh Phillips can do during pre-season after the young winger penned a new deal to remain at Kenilworth Road this week.

The 19-year-old, who had been at Fulham as a youngster, joined Town in the summer of 2023, and after a loan spell with National League South outfit Bath City, made his first team debut at Bristol City as a late substitute during the 1-0 Championship defeat on Boxing Day. Having been a regular for Alex Lawless’ U21s side last season, scoring twice in the Premier League Cup, with two assists as well, as Luton reached the knockout phase, Phillips also found the net six times in a 13-2 friendly victory over Notts County in December.

He is now expected to get a chance when Luton return for pre-season ahead of their upcoming League One campaign, as speaking to the club’s official website, Bloomfield said: “I’m really pleased that Josh has signed a new contract. He’s a really exciting player for the future and one we’re looking forward to looking at in pre-season. He’s got really good attacking intent and he’s the type of player I like, so we’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him at our football club.”

Josh Phillips in action for the Hatter on his senior debut - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Phillips himself is now looking to push on with the Hatters, particularly after his experience at Ashton Gate during the festive period, adding: “I’m proud to sign a new contract and continue the journey here because Luton feels like home now. I’ve matured on and off the pitch in this past year and I’m looking forward to developing and establishing myself as a senior player.

“I know there’s still a lot of hard work to do, but I’ll keep my head down and put my trust in the manager and the coaching staff. I’ve had a taste of the first team after my debut – and now I want a bit more. When I went onto the pitch I didn’t feel the nerves; it felt like I belonged and was meant to be there. Now it’s the time for me to focus, improve my craft and grab this opportunity with both hands.”