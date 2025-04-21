Bloomfield elated with Luton's second half display when beating play-off chasing Bristol City

Thelo Aasgaard wheels away after putting Luton 1-0 in front against Bristol City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Town rack up three goals for the first time since October

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield was elated with his side’s second half showing as they racked up a brilliant 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Having failed to break the deadlock, or bar a Cameron Pring clearance that cannoned off Thelo Aasgaard, to seriously threaten Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary in the first period, it was a different story after the interval, City’s stopper having to pick the ball out of his net three times. Aasgaard opened the scoring just four minutes in with a cracking drive from outside the box that flew under O’Leary, before George Tanner levelled moments afterwards with a stunning volley of his own.

Rather than let that their heads drop, Town were back in front on 59 minutes as Carlton Morris ended his lengthy goal droughty by hooking home from a Liam Walsh corner, Izzy Jones ensuring the hosts had a third on home soil for the first time since mid-October when he arrowed into the net via the underside of the bar after going clean through.

With the result keeping Luton firmly in the battle to stay up, Bloomfield, who had seen his players score just three goals in eight matches prior to today, said: “I’m really proud of the players, really pleased with the support and the way our supporters were right behind the players and roared us on. Second half we really wanted to attack and I thought we were excellent. We created some good opportunities, pressed at the right moments, had a nice variety in our play, which was probably the most pleasing aspect.

"I was really pleased that we were able to really step on second half. In a game that both teams have got so much to play for, the first half being slightly edgy and not free-flowing was probably understandable, but I thought it was a great game second half. Both teams going for the win and it made for a nice game to watch. For us it was nice to have that little cushion as it meant we could enjoy that little bit towards the end.

"The pitch was excellent as with the rain it enabled us to zip it around second half. We really came out of the traps and once that first goal goes in it opens the game up, but I think characteristically and psychologically I’m really proud as we took a knock when Bristol City equalised, but we went again. The result is crucial today but the manner in which we did it was very pleasing.”