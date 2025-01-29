Bloomfield had been excited to work with Luton's former Everton youngster before taking Hatters job

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder gets his first run-out at the weekend

​Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted he had been looking forward to working with midfielder Liam Walsh despite his limited game time at Kenilworth Road since arriving.

The 27-year-old had been one of Town’s better players in their defeats against QPR and Nottingham Forest before Bloomfield was appointed as Rob Edwards’ successor, brought straight back into the team following the second of his two rash red cards picked up in 11 appearances. That saw Walsh dropped to the bench in favour of a midfield three consisting of Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Clark and Tom Krauß for his first match against Preston North End, the trio remaining in the side for the 3-2 defeat at Oxford United last Tuesday night.

It was the same when Luton lost 1-0 to Millwall on Saturday, although this time the ex-Everton youngster was brought on to the field for the final 15 minutes, as he was at least one of the changes that looked like they could affect the result, with some neat passes to either flank in the closing stages. ​Speaking about the midfielder before the game, Bloomfield had said: “He’s actually one of the players that I was looking forward to working with which totally contradicts what I’m about to say as he hasn’t been on the pitch, which is probably harsh on him, but he’s a lovely footballer.

Liam Walsh has his first run-out for the Hatters under Matt Bloomfield on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We’ll look to get him involved as much as we can, as I believe he’s someone who can contribute. The games that I’ve watched before I started the job, I was really looking forward to it, but the make-up of that midfield three is really important and each player needs to complement the next and bring their own qualities.

"We felt like the three for the Preston game was the one that we first went with and they did well and deserved another opportunity, but Walshy’s a top footballer, a very, very good footballer. I think he can have an impact for us, he hasn't yet, it hasn’t felt quite right for him to do it yet, but we’ll look to try and use him as much as we can.”

Town’s midfield trio that has been selected could be due to change at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend with Krauß rumoured to be heading back to Germany as his loan deal at Kenilworth Road is reportedly being cut short with another move on loan to Bundesliga side FC Bochum on the cards. Discussing why he has given them the nod ahead of Walsh and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Bloomfield continued: “Marv’s top at this level, a really, really good player. I know he’s been missing some time and not been fully fit, but I think he’s been excellent.

"Clicker is just a class act, he’s been fantastic. He’s someone I’ve admired from afar for a number of years, right back from his Accy (Accrington Stanley) days. He’s gone through the levels and played in the Premier League, he’s a man who carries himself properly, really calm, exudes calmness and I think he's been brilliant. I’ve played against him over the years and I know him, the way he conducts himself, he’s just a class act. Kraußy gives us good energy, all three have been fantastic and I think the combination has worked so far.”