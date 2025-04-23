Bloomfield had felt back-to-back victories were on the cards for Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town beat Derby County and Bristol City over the Easter period

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town boss Matt Bloomfield was elated that Luton were able to record back-to-back wins for the first time since September when enjoying victories over Derby County and Bristol City over the Easter period.

The Hatters had gone to Pride Park on Good Friday and come back to Bedfordshire with a 1-0 success thanks to Mill Alli’s 10th minute goal. Needing another triumph to put their Championship future into their own hands when hosting Bristol City on Easter Monday, they did just by seeing off the play-off chasers 3-1, Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris and Izzy Jones all on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a full six points out of six to their name, Town not having done that since beating Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday, almost seven months ago now, Bloomfield said: “It’s first back to back wins since September for our football club, something we wanted to do. We’ve been slightly unfortunate with a couple of the other victories.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield celebrates beating Bristol City on Monday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We had to go to Burnley away after one, we had some tough games, so we haven't quite had that moment to put them back to back. We really believed, we knew we were up against tough opposition, but we felt like we had the moment to go and take that momentum into it. I’m really pleased with the way things have been going recently and we want to make sure we finish it off on a high in the next two games.

Despite knowing that two victories were essential for his side in their bid to stay in the second tier, Bloomfield was in a relaxed mode that his players could get the outcome they so desperately required, mainly down to their previous displays on home soil, as he continued: “Coming into the game I felt really calm and confident with the group because we haven’t had the results at home that we believed we could have done. I believed a number of the performances could have resulted in something more.

"Coming off the back of Friday, we’ve enjoyed some great moments away from home with our supporters recently, but not enough here in front of the support at the Kenny. I felt that the boys looked focused in training, they looked calm. In the meeting they looked focused, they looked like they were ready to go, so I was really looking forward to the game. Off the back of that there’s only disappointment that can come as you can’t always enjoy it as much as you’d hope, but I felt confident coming into the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final whistle brought with it some real celebrations once more for Bloomfield, who having won three out of his last four matches away from home, hadn’t been able to toast a home victory since March 1, having gone three fixtures without a success. On being able to unveil his fist pumps to the Kenilworth Road supporters, the Town chief added: “It’s amazing because confidence and belief and connection doesn’t grow without results, it just doesn’t, it’s impossible.

"I could feel that things were growing, we could all see that they were growing, but the results still weren’t there. I really enjoyed Friday and today, absolutely. I’ve spoken before. I’m so proud to be here as manager of this football club. I love my job and I want to do the best I possibly can. We work all hours to make it the best we can, and that feeling, that mutual feeling between me and the supporters is growing. I want it to grow more and the only way we can do that is by winning more games.”