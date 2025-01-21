Bloomfield left hugely frustrated by Town's inability to defend during U's defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton let the lead slip twice at the Kassam Stadium

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield couldn’t disguise his frustration with the manner in which his side defended during their 3-2 defeat against Oxford United this evening.

The Hatters had led 1-0 and 2-1 thanks to first half goals from Tom Krauß and Mark McGuinness, as they switched ends with a real chance of ending their 11-game losing run away from home, looking the better side and playing some impressive stuff at times. However, 45 minutes later, the visitors were left with their shoulders sunk once more having conceded to Ciaron Brown’s volley from a corner, before Greg Leigh was somehow left completely unmarked to nod home the winner.

It led Bloomfield to say afterwards: “There was some real good stuff, especially first half. We sunk a little bit too deep for my liking second half and ultimately invited a little bit of pressure. It's not what we wanted to do, but it’s frustrating as there were some good elements but we’ve come away with nothing because we have to defend our box better.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield applauds the Luton fans after tonight's 3-2 defeat at the Kassam Stadium - pic: James Fearn/Getty Images

“It’s very disappointing and the game will never change. The two 18-yard boxes are the most important areas of the pitch, you have to defend one end with your life and you have to stick the ball in the net at the other end, that’s what the game comes down to. We scored two good goals tonight, I’m really pleased with those, but ultimately we didn’t defend our goal well enough and if you do that then you’re not going to win games.

“There was plenty to like about us, especially first half, plenty to like. A lot of the work we did on the training ground, the boys are implementing, they’re coming out and playing and we carried a threat about us. There’s some good stuff, but it doesn't matter, when we lose a game and concede goals like we did, it doesn’t matter as ultimately the game is about results and I’m here to win.”