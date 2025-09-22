Bloomfield reveals why he dropped West Ham loanee as he expects system talk to continue

Kodua misses out on Town’s squad at Lincoln City

Luton chief Matt Bloomfield admitted it was ‘harsh’ to leave West Ham United loanee Gideon Kodua out of Town’s match-day squad that were beaten 3-1 at Lincoln City at the weekend, as he knows the defeat will see his much-maligned system come in for further scrutiny.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Hatters’ most impressive players so far this term, starting four of last five matches in the right wingback berth, including the 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle the previous weekend, where he was taken off on the hour mark. However, when the teamsheets dropped before the contest at the LNER Stadium, Kodua wasn’t anywhere to be seen, not even on the bench, as fellow on-loan addition Nigel Lonwijk took over, with transfer deadline day addition Shayden Morris preferred on the bench as well.

Asked why he wasn’t included, Bloomfield said: “He wasn't injured Gids. With the balance of the bench and needing players to cover different positions, him and Shayden obviously occupy that right hand side, it came down as a choice to that. It’s probably harsh on Gids as he’s done well for us, but that was the decision we had to make.”

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images.

Although the Hatters teased swapping to a back four in the warm-up to the contest, once they lined up for the opening whistle, it was quite clear they were sticking with the three-man central defence that has come in for some major criticism from supporters this term. This time it was the returning Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen and Kal Naismith tasked with keeping the Imps forwards quiet, but that never looked realistic, the visitors sliced apart on 12 minutes, Ben House having the freedom of Lincolnshire to go clean through and beat Josh Keeley.

It didn’t improve a great deal afterwards either, City bossing proceedings for the majority of the contest, as they could have added to their lead in a first half in which Luton’s players were jeered by their own supporters at times for what was a pitiful display at times. Asked about persisting with the formation once more, and opting for Lonwijk in what continues to be a wingback role that clearly doesn’t suit him, Bloomfield continued: “Yes, it’s an argument, absolutely.

"Look, we’ve discussed this several times, there’s lots of contributing factors to the formation we’re playing right now. We were defending as a four today as we needed Nige with his physicality. We knew how good Lincoln are with their duels, with their first contacts, we felt we needed his extra height which is what we did. There’s been lots of talk, there will be lots of talk on the formation and we’ll keep analysing things and doing the best we possibly can.”

Although Town have one out and out left back in Cohen Bramall who was signed on the eve of the first game of the campaign, they don’t have a genuine right back available, with Reuell Walters currently injured, as is summer addition Hakeem Odoffin, who can also play there, while Izzy Jones, playing as wingback last season, is also injured. However, asked if the lack of an option on the right hand side of defence was down to the recruitment in the summer, Town not bolstering that area of the pitch, Bloomfield simply replied: “We’re a group and we’ll keep working together to get the best results we can.”

One other potentially telling decision on the day was just after the half time interval, as striker Jerry Yates couldn’t continue due to taking a hugely painful whack to the head from goalkeeper George Wickens when challenging for a loose ball, somehow booked by referee Seb Stockbridge. Although the striker emerged from the dressing room, he headed straight back down it before the second half could begin, with Bloomfield bringing on deadline day addition Joe Gbode, who has played just a few minutes so far since joining from League Two Gillingham, ahead of Lasse Nordas, despite the Norwegian starting Town’s last four games and scoring twice.

The boss continued: “He (Yates) said he felt fine when he was inside, but as soon as he came back out, he didn’t feel right, so we made that change straight away. We just felt like the pace (of Gbode) down the sides was something, we discussed it and it was what we needed right at that moment. I thought he showed some good moments Joe, but he’s also a young boy learning the game so we have to be patient with him as well.”

With Town beaten again though on the day, suffering a third loss in four fixtures, asked how the players were feeling in the dressing room afterwards, Bloomfield added: “They’re quiet, they’re down as you’d expect. They care, but we’ve got to show it more, our care has to be out on the pitch. Everyone went over, we all wanted to still say thankyou to our supporters for paying their money, travelling and coming and supporting us, but the boys are in a tough moment right now and it’s not an easy moment.”