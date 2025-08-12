Bloomfield thought Luton produced some 'admirable performances' during Sky Blues loss

Town chief reflects on Carabao Cup exit

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield felt his side produced some ‘admirable’ performances during their 1-0 Carabao Cup first round defeat at Coventry City last night.

The Town manager changed all 11 players from the 2-0 League One victory against Peterborough United on Saturday, as James Shea took over between the posts, with academy graduate Christian Chigozie earning his professional debut alongside Mark McGuiness and Tom Holmes in Luton’s back three. West Ham loanee Gideon Kodua and recent addition Cohen Bramall also had their first run-outs for the Hatters, while Cauley Woodrow partnered Lasse Nordas upfront, the visitors knocked out when their defensive switched off allowing Haji Wright’s cross-shot to be tapped in by Ellis Simms.

Although Simms squandered some fine chances late on, while Shea denied Jack Rudoni impressively as the Sky Blues had picked a far stronger XI on paper, bolstering their team with some experienced replacements in the second period, the Hatters bringing on Jake Richards for his maiden outing and youngster Josh Philips too, they played some good football throughout, going close, particularly in the first half. Then, Lamine Fanne had two shots blocked, while Cauley Woodrow glanced wide and also saw his effort from range parried away by Ben Wilson.

Asked to sum up the evening, Bloomfield, who also gave new addition Jerry Yates another run-out in the second period, said: “I thought it was a very good performance at times. I thought we played some really good football, we looked threatening, we just lacked that little bit in the final third of the pitch. A couple of really good chances and I thought there were some really admirable performances in there.

“First and foremost we’re managing some. Some of our players missed chunks of pre-season through injury or illness, some we signed late, so they’re still making up time. We felt like tonight was an ideal opportunity as one, we’ve got to manage some players, and on the other hand it was a chance to get everyone up to speed and judge a few. I really felt like I learned a lot tonight.

"I thought Gideon Kodua first half was fantastic, maybe ran out of juice a little bit in the second half. Zack (Nelson) was brilliant in the middle of the pitch, Walshy was top drawer, we know what Walshy brings. Cauley had a couple of nice moments, so there was lots to like about our performance, especially first half. I’m really bitterly disappointed for the boys that we’ve come away losing the game as I thought we showed some really promising moments.”