Bloomfield understands crowd reaction as Luton's players are booed off after Millwall loss

Town suffer a sixth defeat from seven Championship matches

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield could fully understand the reaction from supporters following the club’s hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall this afternoon.

Following a dire 90 minutes in which the Hatters only had two shots on target, failing to score at Kenilworth Road for a third successive match, the Town fans vented their disgust at the performance which saw the Lions claim all three points courtesy of Mihailo Ivanovic’s superb winner on the hour mark. With Bloomfield having already headed down the tunnel after thanking the Town followers, the players were met with resounding boos from those who had stayed behind, as they went round on their customary lap of appreciation, Luton now in serious danger of a second successive relegation.

The club’s board also came in for some criticism as well, mainly for what is believed to be a lack of investment in the squad over the last few transfer windows, as giving his response to what was a sixth defeat in seven, just one point gleaned from 21, although the majority happening before he was appointed, Bloomfield said: “I apologise if I went off too (quickly). I just went to clap everyone and show my appreciation. I know the boys were further behind, but you understand. Supporters pay their hard earned money to come and watch their team and want to watch wins and want to enjoy their Saturdays.

Matt Bloomfield applauds the Hatters fans after losing 1-0 to Millwall - pic: David Horn.

“They dedicate a lot of time and money to their team and when things aren't right, you understand that they're going to voice their frustrations. That's the same at any football club in the country and always will be the same. So we understand and respect their opinions and their actions. We have to make sure we're better for them to give them something better to enjoy.”

Asked if he had a message to alleviate those concerns that Luton, who were in the Premier League last term, will not be playing in the third tier this time next year, Bloomfield added: “I think we have to be careful as football managers because supporters know. They're an educated group our supporters, they know what they're watching, they understand the game. A lot of our guys have been watching for many years, they understand where we're at, so I don't want to try and pull the wool over anyone's eyes. We understand where we are and we respect their opinions, we respect how they react.

"There's no problem with that. Obviously, during the game, they supported the boys and that's all we can ask for. Keep that support coming. But if it's not right and they want to make their feelings known at the end of the game, that's the game and I understand that. But trying to alleviate them, we'll be doing some work this week. We'll be making sure we're better moving forward. It's the only thing we can do is to work hard. Make sure we do the right things for the football club and make sure we improve.”