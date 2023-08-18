Blues boss pleased to keep hold of former England keeper Ruddy despite Luton Town bid

Birmingham City boss John Eustace was pleased that goalkeeper John Ruddy was staying at the club after rejecting a bid from the Hatters last week.

With Luton chief Rob Edwards looking to bolster his squad for the Premier League campaign, he was keen to add an experienced stopper to the ranks, and it had looked like Ruddy, who the Town managed played with when at Norwich was on his way in.

A fee was reportedly agreed, but with Ruddy such an important part of the Blues side, having started both Championship matches this term, and new investment in at the club due to NFL legend Tom Brady becoming a minority owner of the club, they were able to repel the interest for the ex-England stopper.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy is staying with Birmingham City this season - pic: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Luton then turned their attentions to Norwich’s Tim Krul, signing the Dutchman yesterday, as speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace said: “John has been a vital part of what we’ve wanted to do since I came in.

"We signed him last summer and he’s proven he is still a top goalkeeper at this level.

"It’s full testament to him that a Premier League club wanted to take him.

"We’re very fortunate that we have a good goalkeeper there and going forward he is going to be massive in that dressing room for us and I’m very pleased he’s staying.

"His attitude, his desire and his level of professionalism is second to none.