Blues chief would be 'disappointed' to lose winger Chong amid reports of Luton Town interest

Birmingham City boss John Eustace would be ‘disappointed' to see winger Tahith Chong leave St Andrew’s during the summer transfer window following reports of some serious interest from Luton Town.

The 23-year-old is one of a number of players who are rumoured to be on the Hatters’ wish-list following their promotion to the Premier League last term, with manager Rob Edwards keen to bolster his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Chong came through the ranks at Feyenoord, before moving to Manchester United at the age of 16, making 16 appearances for the Red Devils’ first team, including five substitute outings in the top flight.

Tahith Chong is fouled by Jake Bidwell during Birmingham City's clash with Coventry City last season - pic: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

He then moved to the Blues last summer after an impressive loan spell prior, including a magnificent display in City's 5-0 win at Luton, that was eventually cut short by injury.

With Birmingham shelling out 1.5m to sign Chong permanently, he featured 41 times, scoring four goals, but hasn't attended the club’s pre-season tour of Spain, further fuelling the speculation that he could be about to depart.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about that possibility Eustace said: “I’d be disappointed to lose him.

“We saw Tahith’s development throughout the season.

"We spoke about all the players coming in and how it is my job to develop them and move them on.

“In the year that he’s been with us you can see that his performances were getting better and better.

“He matured as a player, to lose him wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s part of what we do.

“We want to make players better and if we are not successful moving up the league, we want the players to have the opportunity to get into the Premier League.

