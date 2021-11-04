Bradley backs Adebayo to play in the Premier League but hopes the Luton striker won't be leaving Kenilworth Road 'any time soon'

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his goal with Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has backed team-mate Elijah Adebayo to reach the Premier League one day, although he hopes the forward isn't moving on from the Hatters 'any time soon'.

The 23-year-old is Town’s leading marksman this term with eight to his name and has put in a string of seriously high quality displays up front for Luton along with strike partner Harry Cornick.

Both were on target against Boro in midweek, as the pair now have a combined tally of 15 goals, with 12 of them coming in the last nine matches.

Bradley has already tipped Cornick to make the leap to the top flight one day, and now believes the January signing from League Two Walsall could follow suit.

Speaking about Luton’s dynamic duo, he said: “Elijah’s got everything and Harry’s not as physical as Elijah but he’s a little bit faster.

"So Harry’s got the raw pace and Elijah’s got the physical strength and a bit of pace as well, which we’ve seen some of the best centre halves in the Championship struggle against this season so far.

"I don’t want to say too much as I don’t want Elijah to leave us any time soon, but he’s a problem, he’s a real problem.

"I said it last week about Harry, if he keeps going, he keeps scoring the goals that he's getting, and continues his form then I think Harry can go to the next level, it's the same with Elijah as well.”

It’s not just the pair who are in top form in front of goal this season, but Town as a team as well, with Bradley himself up and running with the opener against Boro on Tuesday night, finding the net for the first time in over a year.

It means Nathan Jones' side already have 26 from 16 fixtures to their name, 12 more than they had at this stage last term, as it took them 32 matches to reach such a tally.

Bradley believes that the confidence they possess in the final third led to them hitting three against Boro in just five second half minutes, as he added: "We’re capable of doing that now.

"In the past I don’t think we've really had that in us, but we have that belief, especially at home.

"That first goal is so important as then the fans are starting to believe as well, then we go and Elijah was a problem all night.

"The first half, he’s been out a little bit, so it just took him a little bit of time to get going.