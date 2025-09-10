Bramall hugely excited that 'frightening' Dons winger joined Luton on deadline day

Wingback highlights the scintillating pace Town now possess

Luton defender Cohen Bramall believes League One defences need to be wary of the Hatters after they added the ‘frightening’ pace possessed by Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris to their attacking ranks on transfer deadline day last week. ​

​The 23-year-old, who won the Scottish League Cup while at Pittodrie last season, was one of Town’s main targets during the summer, as they eventually got their man when he headed to Bedfordshire as one of four new additions made before the window closed until January. With Morris known for his lightning pace on the flank, Luton supporters got their first example of just how quick he is during an instant debut against Barnet in the Vertu Trophy a day later, when on for the final half an hour, he sped away from his opponent twice, the second time seeing his heels clipped inside the area for a penalty which he coolly tucked away himself.

Speaking about his new team-mate, Bramall, who himself is one of 14 new players added by boss Matt Bloomfield for Town’s cracking at making sure their stay in the third tier isn’t a long one, said: “I played against Shay before when he was at Fleetwood and he’s always been sharp, but he’s electric, I think you’ll see a lot more of Shay. That’s his game, we just give him the ball and let him run with it. He is frightening, I haven’t seen someone that sharp in a long time, and he’s got legs, he can gallop. I’m excited to see him and I’m buzzing that he won the penalty and took the penalty.”

Shayden Morris gets into the box on his Town debut against Barnet - pic David Horn / PRiME Media Images

It’s not just Morris either that Town now possess in terms of sprinters in the final third, as on the threats that Bloomfield has clearly been looking to recruit, Bramall continued: “We’ve got a great team, got a great bunch of lads, great personalities, different personalities, different backgrounds, really good. It’s probably one of the best dressing rooms I’ve actually been a part of with the experience and the technical ability and the athleticism. The athleticism is through the roof. You’ve got Shay, rapid, Milli (Alli), rapid, Gideon’s (Kodua) rapid, Zack (Nelson), myself, there’s loads of quick players, the full team. We’re just built on athleticism so we need to punish teams with that and do what we’re good at, so that will come with time."

With Luton having some genuine pace on both flanks, on-loan West Ham youngster Kodua really starting to come into his own having been signed without completing a proper pre-season, then it means Town have some real competition on right hand side of the pitch, especially when Izzy Jones and Reuell Walters return from injury as well. That can only bode well for Luton according to Bramall, who added: “Gideon’s getting better every game. He’s so young and his game management, he works so quickly with the ball and he’s just really consistent, to do it at his age as well.

“Him and Zack, we’ve just signed Shayden, we’ve got a lot of competition in those areas and it’s good, it’s good to have that competition. It’s good to have a lot of players in the building and no-one wants to get complacent. If complacency sets in the building it’s where standards drop. We need to keep standards as high as possible to keep pushing. We want to get promoted, we want to win the league and I know everyone knows what we can do in the building, so the competition is really good and we just need to keep going.”