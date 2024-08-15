Cardiff boss confirms bid has been received for reported Luton target McGuinness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bluebirds believed to be holding out for a fee of £10m

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has confirmed the Bluebirds have received a bid for reported Luton Town target, centre half Mark McGuinness.

The in-demand defender is rumoured to be interesting the Hatters, who are increasingly determined to bolster their squad for the Championship season during the closing stages of the transfer window and have money to spend after a season in the Premier League. McGuinness, who signed a new four year deal with the Welsh club 12 months ago, appears to be their number one target at the moment, with the 23-year-old scoring and playing 77 minutes in City’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the Bluebirds said to be holding out for a fee of around £10m for the former Arsenal youngster and Republic of Ireland youth international, who has played 86 times since heading to Cardiff, speaking to Wales Online, Bulut said: “Yeah, I think (there is a bid). We are now on the level where everyone is talking about the transfer.

Cardiff's Mark McGuinness battles for possession - pic: Harry Trump/Getty Images

“Interest is always there. Luton or other clubs. This is why he had so much interest. He is now a player of Cardiff City. He will continue in that way. If nothing comes we are pleased to have him here. It's a free market. They can test. The player belongs to us, so we don't have any rush for this. The value of the player is this. When the club gets this value then the club will go forward. This has a time element, when I will say 'now, no', if I let a player go if I don't have someone on the market I can get.

"For now, the offers have to come in and then I think the board will make the decision about that. Of course, the interest is there, but not everyone can go. Still, it's the value. But from now, everything that comes in, we have to think more carefully, because it's close to the end of the transfer period. With Macca, it's been like this for 10 days, everything is going up and down, but nothing is finalised. I am looking forward with Macca until something is finalised."

Town boss Rob Edwards confirmed following the 4-1 defeat to Burnley that Luton are doing all they can to bring in some new players, but when asked last week specifically about McGuiness, he added: “I’m clearly not going to talk about anyone else’s players now, I’m not going to get drawn on any of that. But I’ll reiterate, we are working really hard to get not many but a couple in and as soon as possible.”

“