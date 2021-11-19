Charlton caretaker boss Jackson reveals talks will start soon about signing Hatters attacker Elliot Lee permanently

Town attacker Elliot Lee

Charlton Athletic caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson has revealed he will begin talks about signing Town attacker Elliot Lee on a permanent basis following his impressive loan spell at the Valley.

The 26-year-old moved to the Addicks on a season-long loan back in August, and has gone on to score three goals in 14 appearances in his time with the club.

Lee joined under former boss Nigel Adkins, who was sacked last month following a poor run of form that saw Charlton drop into the League One relegation zone.

However, since Jackson has taken over on a temporary basis, Athletic have taken 10 points from 12 to climb up the table, and although Jackson hasn't been appointed full time manager yet, discussing Lee's future with the Charlton Athletic Supporters' Trust, he said: "We will start discussions with and about Elliot Lee soon.