Clarets boss Kompany believes Luton are a 'play-off team' following Turf Moor draw

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany discusses his side's 1-1 draw with Luton

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes that Luton showed their play-off credentials during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

The Hatters made a lively start to proceedings, taking the lead through Dan Potts’ close range finish following excellent work on the left by Amari’i Bell.

Although the Clarets then went on to have the majority of possession for the remainder of the half, Luton always remained a threat themselves, unable to make the most of some decent situations.

After the break, Josh Brownhill swiftly levelled for the hosts, as despite Ashley Barnes and sub Manuel Benson putting decent opportunities wide, there was no denying the Hatters were worthy of their point, more than matching their opponents on the day.

Speaking to the Clarets official website, former Anderlecht boss and Manchester City legend Kompany, only appointed in June, said: “I think they’re a play-off team.

“You can see the way they set up, they know very well what they need to be doing and they’re very good at what they do.

“I’m just impressed with how we dealt with that side of the game.

“We managed to create chance after chance in the second half, and I know that we can create even more.

“We can definitely be a bit more clinical, but it’s never going to be perfect in the beginning.

“You always want to win, but I saw exactly what I wanted from my team – spirit and high energy throughout the entire game.

“For 10 minutes, I think we were on the back foot dealing with what Luton brought to the table, but after that we matched them.

“We won second balls, were aggressive and chased in numbers.

“There was an energy in our performance, and the fans had a lift, which produced a better second half. There were a lot of positives from our second game overall.

“Possession or no possession, it’s hard to create more than we did in that second half, and we didn’t give anything away either.

"We controlled it and didn’t have to deal with any torpedoes coming towards our goal

“I wanted energy from the team and for them to win battles. They did that.”

The result saw Burnley move on to four points from their opening two games, after beating Huddersfield 1-0 in their opening match, as Town doubled their own tally and now sit on two, as Kompany added: “I look around the league and I don’t see many teams who have picked up six points.

"I think that’s an indication of just how the league will shape up, and I think you have to look at the two teams we’ve played, both of them were in the play-offs last season.

“For us to play these two teams gives us an indication as to where our team stands.