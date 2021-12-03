CLASSIC CLASH: Blackpool 0 Luton 2

Luton make the long trip to Blackpool this weekend, their first visit to the Tangerines since the 2018-19 League One season, a match that finished goalless.
The Hatters last won at Bloomfield Road back on December 16, 2016 when Jack Marriott and Cameron McGeehan were on target in either half to secure a 2-0 League Two victory during manager Nathan Jones' first spell in charge.
The Luton News takes a special look at just who was in the Town side that day.
1. GK: Christian Walton
Made some good saves in the first half as he came under a barrage of shots, denying Vassell twice. One of nine clean sheets he kept for the Hatters during his loan spell from Brighton before being recalled by the Seagulls.
2. RB: Stephen O’Donnell
Second season at Kenilworth Road as the full back made 39 appearances for Town, scoring three goals, including a double in the FA Cup win over Solihull Moors. Didn't stay after the summer though, moving back up north to Kilmarnock.
3. LB: James Justin
In his breakthrough season for the Hatters as he made his full debut in the League Cup against Aston Villa and went on from there. Came up with the assist in the second half as his first time cross was met by McGeehan to make it 2-0.
4. DF: Johnny Mullins
Centre half joined with Danny Hylton in the summer and made 29 appearances, seeing red twice. Spent another season at Kenilworth Road, but game time was limited, as he went to Cheltenham, retiring from playing recently.