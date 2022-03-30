Coach Sheehan’s set-piece ‘fascination’ is paying off handsomely for the Hatters

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan’s ‘fascination’ with set-pieces has certainly been paying off handsomely for the Hatters in recent weeks.

Since the former Luton skipper and centre half arrived in early January, boss Nathan Jones stated he has been in ‘control’ of all free-kicks and corners, taking over from the manager and Paul Hart who were looking after them beforehand.

It has worked wonders too, with set-plays leading to nine goals in that time, seven in the Championship and two in the FA Cup.

Both James Bree and Kal Naismith have praised Sheehan for his efforts in helping them on the training pitch, with Bree's final ball in particularly improving greatly, claiming a number of assists, also scoring a stunning free kick at Hull in Luton’s 3-1 win ahead of the international break.

On his role, Sheehan, who was a master of set-plays during his four seasons at Kenilworth Road, said: “It’s been a fascination of mine for a number of years.

“I like to have a decent variety, different set-plays and we’ve had good success.

“To be honest, it’s all about the lads as you can draw up set-plays, but if the lads don’t put them into practice, so they’re the ones that deserve all the praise.”

Sheehan was also eager to share the accolades around as well to the rest of the club's backroom staff, as he continued: “I think set-plays have been really, really good, it’s something to be pleased about.

“But everybody at this football club since I’ve come in, the individual roles that they do.

“The manager obviously is outstanding in what he does and he has a team working for him that will do anything for him and that goes for the staff as well.

“You’ve got Mick (Harford) and Paul (Hart), unbelievable experience, Chrissy Cohen’s just absolutely outstanding in what he does.

“Then you’ve got Jarrad (Roberts-Smith), Luke (Sanders), there are so many people behind the scenes and you end up seeing these performances, it’s a sign of unbelievable togetherness.”

Defender Naismith, who has been one of the main beneficiaries of Sheehan’s expertise, setting up Cameron Jerome for goals against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City recently, also delivering the cross for Allan Campbell’s strike in the clash with Barnsley, gave the Irishman’s input a glowing recommendation too.

He said: “Sheez has made a huge difference.

“He is brilliant around the place with the lads and that helps when you have a really good guy.

“He studied set-pieces for years and I was speaking to him about it, it’s really what he focuses on and it shows.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals from set-pieces since he has come in and we’re defending set-pieces better also.

“We’ve spent a lot of time on it because they are so important, they are like a game within a game especially in the Championship.

“If you can win those little battles, defend your own box and get goals from set-pieces at the other end then it helps massively.

“Sheez has made a big difference I’ve been really impressed with him.”

Luton’s clever routines are continually catching the eye too, with different set-plays cropping up during most games, including at the bet 365 Stadium where Bree's short corner was immediately swung into the box by Naismith for Jerome to score.

Naismith added: “There’s always new ones, he looks massively into the opposition and studies areas where we can hurt them or move them.

“On a Thursday and Friday we will have set-play meetings and we go through what he wants us to do.

“All the lads buy into it, especially with the success we’re getting.