Town defender Bree happy to be winning the Hatters fans back on side again

Defender James Bree admitted a sense of relief that his bid to try and get the Luton fans back on his side is seemingly working.

The 24-year-old back had struggled at times in the early stages of the season, particularly with his set-piece delivery, as he was on the receiving end of some stick from the terraces during home games when failing to beat the first man from corners and free-kicks.

It culminated in the former Aston Villa and Barnsley full back celebrating in front of one supporter following his terrific assist for Elijah Adebayo to head home during the 1-1 draw with Fulham just before Christmas.

Town defender James Bree - pic: Gareth Owen

Since then Bree has taken his game to a new level though, having a hand in four more goals for the Hatters, although will probably only pick up one assist bonus, that for Tom Lockyer's header against Bristol City, a fixture in which he was named man of the match for.

He was outstanding in the 1-0 win at Swansea a week ago, with some terrific deliveries from the flank, and his efforts are finally being appreciated by the Luton faithful, applause ringing out when he heads over to take his set-pieces now, and an increased level of expectancy as well.

On hearing that, Bree said: "It’s really nice, the fans are the fans, if they're getting on you, they know you're doing something wrong.

"So for me personally I just wanted to get them on my side and I think recently they've been really good with me.”

When asked why he felt things were maybe not going quite right on the pitch for him, Bree continued: “I think I just put a little bit of pressure on myself at the time.

"I was getting a bit of stick for hitting the first man, it was something we were trying to work on, but fans don’t know that.

"The deliveries weren’t great, I was doing a bit of work with Sheez (Alan Sheehan) here and there, he just talks to me, says 'you've got good delivery, just don’t put as much on it, just leave it in there, put it in good areas.'

"I think that's what I've been focused on doing, just getting it in there and glad they're turning into goals really.”

It was the same last night as with Luton struggling to get anywhere near their best in the first half, a corner on 28 minute was on the money from Bree, eventually leading to Allan Campbell forcing the ball home.

Gabe Osho made sure and tried to claim it by running off celebrating, but the Scottish midfielder was awarded the goal, as Bree said: “You know what it was, we were celebrating, and I went 'who scored, who scored? And four people said to me 'it was my goal.'

"Gabe was adamant in there that it didn’t cross the line first, it was him, but I was sure it went over the line.

"I just floated it in there, I'd like to say it was another assist but I won’t get it, I haven’t got anything recently for them.

"It was a good finish by Al, he was aggressive again, Eli (Elijah Adebayo) won the first header and just tapped it over the line, so a good goal."

The return of former skipper Alan Sheehan as first team coach appears to have played a huge role in Town’s productivity from set-pieces now as with both Bree and Kal Naismith taking them, the threat level has been upped no end.

Bree said: “Sheezy’s been doing all the set-pieces for us, so he's been really good.

"That’s his main focus, he's just been putting an arm around me and what we spoke about was, it’s like a two, three yard run up here, it's hard to take corners, especially when you're stepping on the astroturf.

"So he just said 'take a little bit off there and leave it in there.' and it’s obviously working, so long may it continues.”

Even when some fans were getting on his back, boss Nathan Jones was always quick to publicly support the defender who is closing in on 100 appearances for the club after joining from Aston Villa back in August 2019.

He insisted the full back had Premier League quality, and that Town were lucky to have a player whom he considers a ‘phenomenal technician.'Bree understandably admitted it was a huge boost to know he had the manager's backing at all times, saying: "It’s lovely, the gaffer said since I've come here from day one that he backs me 100 per cent.

"He’ll get on me now and again which I need sometimes, but he just fills with me with confidence.

"I know that he believes in me, I know that all the lads believe in me and I’m glad now that the fans are backing me as well.”

After a campaign in which he struggled for full fitness, starting just one Championship game before Christmas due to a variety of niggles and only 16 all season, Bree has been one of the mainstays of the Town team this term, beginning 27 of the 29 second tier encounters.

It has helped him hit what he believes is his best form for the club, adding: "A thousand per cent, I always knew from being young if I get games consistency-wise I'll play my best football and I think recently I have been.

"It's just everything, you feel fit, you can get up and down, you're sharper, quality of pass, everything just feels really good this year.

"I’m fighting fit, so we'll just see if I can play the rest of the season.

“I'd say so (playing his best football for Luton), as well the team is doing really well so it looks like I'm doing better as well.