Cornick expecting to get an early kick from former Luton team-mate Matty Pearson

Matty Pearson celebrates scoring for Huddersfield this season

Town attacker Harry Cornick is expecting to get an early kicking from former Hatter Matty Pearson when the defender makes his return to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 28-year-old spent three years with Luton after joining from Barnsley in June 2018, becoming a firm crowd favourite during his 136 appearances, scoring 10 goals as well.

He was a big part of the club winning promotion to the Championship, forming a solid partnership with current Town captain Sonny Bradley.

Pearson then decided to leave the club in the summer when his contract expired, heading to Huddersfield where he is the joint top scorer with three goals so far.

Although Cornick is expecting a tough battle, he believes Luton's forwards are capable of getting the upper hand, saying: “I know what Matty’s like and I can tell you right now, I’ll get a kick within about five minutes and I’ll be on the floor.

“Hopefully the ref sees that, gets him in the book early doors and stops him kicking me.

"But it’ll be good to see him, they’re a good side and it will be a good game, good to go up against them.

“He was an unbelievable player for us, he’ll be a good player for them, but he’s an opponent now.