Cornick ready to 'right some wrongs' as Hatters kick off at home to Birmingham

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Hatters attacker Harry Cornick believes that Town’s opening game of the 2022-23 season at home to Birmingham is a great chance to ‘right some wrongs’ from the previous term.

Although Luton had a superb campaign in which they finished sixth in the table, eventually beaten in the play-offs by Huddersfield Town, they struggled badly against the Blues.

Beaten 5-0 on home soil and then 3-0 at St Andrew’s, it saw Town concede around 15% of their total goals for the season against Lee Bowyer’s side, who they haven’t beaten on home soil since October 2006.

Thursday’s fixture release day saw Nathan Jones’ men paired against their West Midlands rivals, as Cornick said: “It’s a great fixture for us.

“We lost 5-0 to them at home and 3-0 away, they probably look at us and thought how we did make the play-offs, as they battered us both games.

“So it’s time to right a few wrongs from last season against them and put in some performances.

"First day of the season, always a tough one but we know we've got to start well if we want to do as well as last season, or better.”

Town’s first month of the season also sees them travel across the Severn Bridge twice in the space of 10 days, with trips to Swansea (August 10) and then Cardiff (August 20).

Cornick has good memories of both grounds from last term, as he scored the winner in 1-0 successes for the Hatters, continuing: "I like going to Wales, it's a nice place for me, I scored a few goals there, but we’ll take every game as it comes.

“First game we've got is Hitchin (friendly) on Friday, so try and get right for that.

"Get fit, get some minutes in the legs and then get ready for the season when it comes, as it will come round thick and fast.

“Before you know it it will be Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, the games are flying, so the sooner we can get under the better really.”

The attacker, now in his fifth year with the Hatters, was back in for pre-season training on Friday, as like the rest of the squad, he was put through his paces after just over a month off.

On returning to the Brache, Cornick added: "It’s always nice to come back.

"It’s been a lovely little break with the friends and family, but nice to come back to work, see everyone, see how everyone's been.

"I've had a good couple of weeks away on holiday, but a bad few days of golf.

“I didn't play well in the Race to the Algarve, but congratulations to Carlton Morris (Barnsley player) for winning the tournament, he played well, the golf was no good for me.

"I felt good (in the first session) it's nice to come back and do well in the tests and know you've worked hard on your holidays, you've done your runs in the off-season and have come back looking strong.

“For me it (1k run) was good, I think all the boys put in some good times.