Doughty pens emotional message to Hatters fans after leaving Luton for Millwalll

Wingback makes Lions switch

Wingback Alfie Doughty penned an emotional tribute to the Hatters after leaving Kenilworth Road to sign for Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The 25-year-old had been heavily rumoured to depart the club after he didn’t feature in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, as he ended a three year stint in Bedfordshire that saw him make 105 appearances and score six goals, a massive part of the of the Town side who won promotion to the Premier League in the summer of 2023.

Doughty went on to create eight goals for the club during their top flight campaign, and also featured 27 times last season, but following an injury in the 1-1 draw at Stoke City, would miss the end of the campaign as the Hatters were relegated back to League One once more. The former Charlton youngster, who had penned a new contract with Luton in September, has now agreed an instant return to the second tier, and writing a message on Instagram about his departure, said: “Dear Luton fans. I can't begin to describe the feeling I have when someone says Luton Town Football Club.

Alfie Doughty has left Luton to join Milllwall - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"It's been my family for the past 3 years and made me into the player I am today. From the managers, to the staff and even the town where all the Hatters come and watch me every week, I can't thank you enough for the support each and everyone of you have given me, it means the world and always will do. We've shared so many amazing memories together, from the play-off final to the last game that I ever played in a Luton shirt.

"The club have treated me and my family with the utmost respect and like we were one of their own, and for that it will always hold a very heavy place in my heart. I wish nothing but the best for the future and I know that even more success will reach this amazing football club again. Thank you for everything. From your own AD45."

Meanwhile, Millwall’s director of football Steve Gallen told the Lions official website: “I am really pleased we could get this deal done. Alfie is a player I've known for a long time, from when we were both at Charlton. Even as recently as a year ago, there was Premier League interest in him, no doubt due to his versatility and ability both on and off the ball.

"He is an exciting footballer, and a Millwall fan, which has helped speed up the process, as he really wanted to join the club, which is an important factor when speaking to these players. I'm sure that he will be a fantastic addition to the squad, and I expect that he will suit our style of play and help his teammates with his contribution to the side."

Speaking about his possible exit from Luton at the weekend, Town boss Matt Bloomfield had said: “Alfie’s been a top player for our football club. Unfortunately I feel really disappointed that he’s had a couple of injuries since I’ve been here and I don’t think we’ve had him in his full pomp yet. When we got here he was coming back from one injury and then he suffered another one.

"He’s still missed the first two weeks of pre-season so he’s still not up to speed properly. I feel very disappointed that we’ve not had Alfie in his full pomp yet. He’s been a massive player for our football club, but we also know that someone of his calibre is going to be wanted elsewhere, so that’s football management and it’s part of the fun.”