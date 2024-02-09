Edwards admits Luton's England U17 international is progressing quicker then he expected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted that youngster Joe Johnson is progressing at a rate even quicker than he expected after making his FA Cup debut at Everton last month.

​The 17-year-old was introduced at Goodison Park with around 15 minutes to go, taking his place in the left wingback berth in what was the biggest occasion of his career to date, the scores locked at 1-1and over 37,000 fans in attendance on Merseyside. The academy graduate, who had played just three times previously for Luton, his last the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter City back in September, stood up to the task well though, keeping the Toffees forwards quiet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He finished with two clearances, one tackle and one blocked shot, plus an 87.5 percent passing success rate, and was in the area as Cauley Woodrow poked home a stoppage time winner from Luke Berry’s corner. It continued an impressive season for the teenager so far, after also representing England at the U17 World Cup in November, as on his progress at Kenilworth Road, Edwards said: “He’s doing really, really well. We’ve got high hopes for him, we think he’s got a high ceiling JJ.

Joe Johnson celebrates Cauley Woodrow's late FA Cup winner at Everton recently - pic: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"We still don’t know what his best position will end up being as he’s so comfortable on the ball. He could be a centre back, could be a full back, a wingback for us, maybe to almost get in the team that’s where he might come in initially. I can see him coming inside the pitch a little bit more as he gets stronger and more experienced, but we really like him. He’s got a lot of tools, got a lot of skills and the big thing is as well is he’s not finished growing and developing yet.

"So if he’s doing what he’s doing now while his body’s still getting used to the growth and maturing, I think that’s really exciting for us. He’s progressed well, maybe a little bit quicker than what we anticipated, but we tried to be sensible with him as well. It’s really hard as you want to progress young players and give them opportunities, but we’re in the Premier League, arguably the toughest league in the world. To try and win games and get enough points to stay in the league and give young players a chance is a real fine balance and we’re going to find that, but he trains with us really, really well.

“He’s been training with us for a long time now, we’re delighted with how he’s progressed. He competes with our boys well, so he deserved that the other day and it was great to see him, on a big occasion, Goodison Park, the game meant a lot and for him to be on the pitch when we got the winner was great. He was excellent, I was really pleased with him. He defended really, really well, won some important duels, some important tackles, defended the box well, but looked really calm and composed in possession as well, which we know he is.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I read that when we got the corner he was whipping the crowd up, fair play to him, he’s got some personality. He’ll never forget that now, a brilliant stadium like that and to get a last minute winner while he’s on the pitch, it will be a big day for him.”