Edwards admits trio are still some way off being available for the Hatters

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that Town will still be without the services of leading scorer Elijah Adebayo, midfielder Sambi Lokonga and centre half Mads Andersen for the foreseeable future after the trio are still not over their hamstring and calf injuries.

Adebayo and Lokonga, who have both missed the last four matches for the Hatters, Adebayo out for a game more, had raised hopes over their availability for the run-in with various social media posts of them being put through their paces at the Brache. However, neither will be fit-enough to take on Spurs on Saturday, with Lokonga already ineligible for Wednesday night’s trip to parent club Arsenal, while centre half Mads Andersen is also sidelined despite stating he was ‘not far away’ from fully rejoining his fellow team-mates.

Giving the latest update on the trio, Edwards said: “All three of those have been working so hard behind the scenes, the staff have as well, but we’ve had a few recurrences when they’ve tried to come back. So Sambi we’re hopeful, it's still going to be weeks, but he’s out on the grass now doing some work. Eli’s not, Mads it’s been sporadic on the grass and then not again. Eli will be, we're really hopeful at some stage, at the tail-end of the season, right towards the end we think. We’re more hopefully we might see a bit more of Sambi and Mads, we still don’t know.”

Sambi Lokonga won't be back to face Spurs this weekend - pic: Liam Smith

With Luton’s next batch of away games against three of the top four sides in the division, with Manchester City following on Saturday, April 13, it looks like Town’s hopes of staying up will go down to the final five fixtures of the campaign, as they take on Brentford, Wolves, Everton, West Ham and Fulham, when there is a better chance of Adebayo and Lokonga featuring.

Edwards wasn’t about to write off his side’s chances of picking up any points in north London and the Etihad without them though, and purely focus on the final matches where he might have at least one body back and available, adding: “I’m not. I know they’re difficult, I know what you mean, we want them back tomorrow, for training before Tottenham, but I get your point.