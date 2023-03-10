Edwards agrees with former Town chief Jones that Clark is the 'best free transfer'

Luton boss Rob Edwards admits it is hard to argue with previous Town manager that midfielder Jordan Clark was the best free transfer signing he ever made.

The 29-year-old has been in superb form for the Hatters this term and will be at Kenilworth Road for the foreseeable future having agreed a new long-term deal with the club on Tuesday.

Speaking about the winger turned midfielder, who was signed for nothing from Accrington Stanley back in the summer of 2020, Edwards said: “There’s been some really good recruitment from the guys before us.

Jordan Clark goes for goal against Millwall recently

“Obviously, I'm not claiming any credit to that at all, but to find those kinds of players for nothing is difficult, but I'm really glad that they did for us.

“If it was that easy, everyone would be doing it and everyone would be picking out Jordan Clarks.

“It's not. I think I'm right in saying that Nathan (Jones) would call him the best free transfer that he's ever picked up or done.

"And it's hard to argue with that, to be honest. It's not easy.”

Although he had six appearances in the second tier when at Barnsley between 2010-12, Clark had to drop down the footballing pyramid to really forge a career for himself.

He turned out for Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Hyde, Shrewsbury and then Accrington before getting his chance and a move to Luton nearly three years ago, not looking back since, racking up 103 appearances, scoring eight goals.

On his climb from the lower leagues to being a mainstay in a side battling to reach the Premier League, Edwards continued: “He’s very good example, of course, for people to keep persevering and keep grafting, but he's always had the talent.

"I think what this football club spotted was someone who had that talent and they've been able to nurture it and bring out the best in him.

"Myself now and the group of staff that are here now, players and supporters have seen the benefits of his hard work over a long, long period of time.

“But there’s some really astute recruitment that we're lucky enough to be benefiting from now.

“He's a wonderful lad, but he’s always been a really good player, and he's needed someone to see and believe in him.

"He’s showing it now.”

Edwards had seen Clark first hand when the pair were at Oakwell, the Town manager having signed in 2011 after being released by Blackpool.

Although they didn’t actually play together, they spent plenty of time on the training pitch, as the Luton chief added: “There were four players that I remember trained with us quite a lot at Barnsley.

"It was Jordan, Paul Digby, who has gone on and played, Danny Rose, who has gone on and played, and John Stones (England defender).

"Everything that everyone sees now, Clicker could do all of that back then as well and I love how everyone’s journey through their career is different.

"He’s really had to work and fight and continue to be everything that he is now, for years and years and years, to get to this point now where is at the top end of the Championship for the past couple of years.

"It really makes me smile and to be a little part now, to have a little bit of an influence in his career, is great.

"But all we do is really try to create a good environment for him, and allow him to play.

"It’s his talent and everything else, his honesty and his work-rate, that’s got him to where he is, and all we’ll try and do is provide a good environment for him to go out and try things and play.

"He’s rewarding us and the football club with brilliant performances.