Edwards believes on-loan Arsenal midfielder can be a 'key player' in Hatters' survival bid

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga can be a ‘key player’ for the Hatters in their efforts to evolve and meet the demands of the Premier League this season according to Luton manager Rob Edwards.

The 24-year-old was brought in from the Emirates Stadium on a season long deal back in August, but after starting the matches against Fulham and Wolves, he then suffered a serious hamstring injury which sidelined him for almost three months.

Back fit again though, Lokonga came on in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, then starting the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United last Saturday, going on to produce a starring role as the Hatters hit back to beat Sheffield United 3-2 on Boxing Day, completing his first full 90 minutes since on loan with Crystal Palace last term.

Town midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga celebrates beating Sheffield United recently - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Asked about his growing influence on the team, Edwards said: “Sambi was brilliant and when I talked about that control and allowing us to start to change and evolve, he’s one of the key players that can help us do that.

"His work-rate, his quality is top. We’ve got to make sure we keep looking after him and managing him right, because we don’t want to break him. We want him out on that pitch because he helps us, he really, really does help us.”

Following the news that Marvelous Nakamba is out for a prolonged period of time after suffering a knee injury in training, then Lokonga’s role in the team could become even more important in the coming weeks.

He is already establishing an exciting partnership with England international Ross Barkley, the pair allowing Town to look far more composed when in possession against their high profile opponents, as speaking about his team-mate, the ex-Everton and Chelsea midfielder added: “He’s got that quality as well, he’ll take the ball under a little bit of pressure, find me and we’ll link up.

"For me it’s another relationship we need to build as I’ve played with Pelly (Mpanzu) and Marvelous and now Sambi. So it’s building a new relationship with different players, but all players provide different strengths.