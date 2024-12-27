Edwards concedes he could have made changes earlier at Ashton Gate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Town boss discusses the late nature of his substitutions

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters boss Rob Edwards conceded he could have made changes earlier during Luton’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The Town chief had seen his side get through to half time unscathed in a quiet opening period at Ashton Gate, only to then fall behind to pretty much the first attack after the break, Scott Twine allowed to take a touch and blast into the top corner from 22 yards. With the even nature of the contest remaining, Edwards then waited until the 70th minute to make his first substitution, Cauley Woodrow on for midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then introduced Zack Nelson for Victor Moses in the 79th minute, before holding his last two alterations back until two minutes from time, Joe Taylor and youngster Josh Phillips brought on, the latter for his senior Hatters debut, replacing Joe Johnson and Tom Krauß. Edwards’ changes gave Luton some added impetus in the final stages, Phillips showing signs of his quality by delivering a terrific cross from the left that was well cleared away by the home defence.

Zack Nelson was one of four changes that Luton boss Rob Edwards made in the closing stage of Town's 1-0 defeat to Bristol City - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

In the final seconds of stoppage time they almost paid off too, Taylor racing away from a challenge on half-way to advance down the right flank before putting a low ball in that was touched on by Carlton Morris for Woodrow. However, from just inside the box, he was unable to beat Max O’Leary and earn the visitors a point, the Robins keeper parrying his shot away fairly comfortably.

With the replacements all having a decent impact on the contest, asked if might have made them earlier, Edwards said: “It’s a real challenge to not open up too much and chucking a game away, but if you don’t get something from it, you can say, could we have done it 10 minutes earlier? Maybe we could have, we certainly had the momentum in the game, but every sub we tried to make, we tried to be really positive with it.

"I think they did have an impact. They’re a really good counter-attacking team as well so you’ve just got to be careful. If you do things too soon, the game could run away from you before you manage to make an impact so that was our thinking. It was a debut for Josh and Zack when he came on was a positive again, Cauley affected the game well and had his chance, so there were some plusses there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With both Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo struggling to get going during the first period, and neither really looking like scoring after the break either, it was something of a surprise that at least one of the pair wasn’t withdrawn, particularly with another lengthy trip to Swansea City on the horizon in just a few days time. Asked for his opinion on their efforts, Edwards added: “I thought they were better in the second half with more intensity.

"They can’t be at their best all of the time, we’re going to put a lot of pressure on them as they’re two important players for us no doubt about it. I do think there was improvement in the second half there. Obviously, we’re one down from minute one, you don’t always get it because football’s random and sometimes it’s hard to put your finger on why, but they came on through the game.”