Edwards confirms Town midfielder will be out for at least a couple of months

Town midfielder Luke Freeman is out for the foreseeable future

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that midfielder Luke Freeman won’t pull on a Town shirt again for the next few months at least following his recent groin operation.

The 30-year-old had featured as a second half substitute in all three of the new manager’s opening three games in charge, before he wasn’t involved against Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

Edwards then revealed on Thursday it was due to an operation needed on a groin problem, and giving an update on just how long he is expected to be out for this afternoon, he said: “It’s that kind of operation, I don’t want to put a timescale on it, some people have got back quicker than others.

"Every individual’s different, but he’ll probably be a couple of months, at least.”

Freeman arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer on a free transfer having been released by fellow Championship club Sheffield United, following a season in which played just nine games and only twice after September, his loan spell at Millwall blighted by hernia and groin problems.