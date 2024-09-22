Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town chief doesn’t want to over celebrate home win

Luton boss Rob Edwards explained the reasons behind his rather subdued celebrations following yesterday’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters finally registered a first home success since they were a Premier League side back in April when beating AFC Bournemouth 2-1, thanks to two late goals from substitute Carlton Morris, saving Town from suffering what looked like was going to be a third straight loss in front of their own supporters. Following the full time whistle, Edwards still applauded all sides of the ground as is the norm, but it was a far quicker lap of appreciation than in the past, also turning down the request from fans in the main stand to do his usual fist-pumping that follows a victory.

Asked why he had been more muted, Edwards said: “It wasn’t a frustration with the performance, I just don't want to be over-celebrating stuff at the moment you know. We've won a couple of games, great, but we've got a lot more to do, there’s more work to be done. I want everyone onside, I want everyone going the right way, but work to be done.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards after beating Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

With Luton having come back from conceding the first goal to win as well as securing a long overdue success at Kenilworth Road, also making it back-to-back victories for the first time since December 2023, having beaten Millwall 1-0 the previous weekend, Edwards added: “We were just saying it now, we've ticked off a few boxes now in the last few weeks.

"We’ve had a couple of clean sheets, won away from home, now we've won at home, come from behind, so there’s nothing more now that we need to do, any more challenges we need to do. We're off and running now, the belief needs to start to come back and hopefully it kickstarts us on to a nice run. But we know every game is going to be difficult and they don't get any easier at all.”