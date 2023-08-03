Luton boss Rob Edwards has vowed to remain active in the transfer window ahead of the Hatters' first ever season in the Premier League.

The Town chief has already had a busy summer of incomings, with six new players added to date, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Obgene, Tahith Chong, Issa Kabore, Ryan Giles and Marvelous Nakamba all signed up for the top flight campaign.

However, Edwards still wants more, with The Athletic reporting that Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski could be the next one to arrive, the Belgian stopper believed to be close to agreeing a move to Kenilworth Road.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards points during last night's 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Speaking after last night's 0-0 pre-season friendly draw at Wolves, in which centre half Andersen got 90 minutes, while four of the Hatters' new additions started, Ogbene also coming off the bench in the second period, Edwards said: “I’ve been really pleased, I think we’ve done, and are doing, some really good business in the market.

"I think our recruitment has been excellent, I’m really pleased with the lads that we’ve got in so far.

"There’s more to come, which is great, and that core of the group that have been with us last year have been great.

“Everyone’s stepping up well, everyone’s fit, everyone’s got an enthusiasm, everyone’s energised and ready for it, so it’s been a really good four weeks so far.