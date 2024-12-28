Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton chief Rob Edwards praised the confident nature of youngster Joe Johnson after he made his senior league away debut for the Hatters during the 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Boxing Day.

The 18-year-old had been handed his first senior outing in the Championship some 18 months ago, while with Luton then promoted to the Premier League, went on to have have two outings last term, featuring in the 5-1 loss to Manchester City and 4-2 defeat against Fulham on the final day. With the Hatters struggling once more with defensive absentees, Johnson then began the opening day clash with Burnley, but like the rest of his team-mates, struggled to contain the Clarets attackers, as Luton were thrashed 4-1.

He didn’t play for two months after that, eventually coming on once more in the 3-0 victory over Watford, not featuring again for almost another two months after that derby day joy, until being introduced off the bench in the 2-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers. Catching the eye at Ewood Park, Johnson got more game time as Luton beat Derby County 2-1 just before Christmas, as he then was named in the starting XI to face the Robins after Mads Andersen dropped to the bench.

Although he couldn’t help Luton avoid an eighth straight away loss, beaten by Scott Twine’s strike just after half time, the teenager, who has represented England at U19 level this term and the U18s previously, impressed during his 87 minutes on the field, winning four aerial challenges, making six clearances and having a passing accuracy of 80 percent, as Town looked to dominate possession in the early stages in particular.

With his confidence growing with every minute spent on the pitch, Johnson set off on one impressive dribble down the left flank after the break, which gave further evidence of just what he could bring to the Hatters XI in future matches, before being replaced in the closing stages as the visitors searched for an equaliser that never came. Discussing his efforts afterwards, Edwards said: “I think in recent weeks he’s grown.

"He’s had a couple of really good substitute appearances, Mads saw me after training and said he didn’t feel quite right to start, so it was the right call to put JJ in to give us that balance. I thought he showed very good confidence and he played his part in a display that did look solid, it did. We didn't give big chances away, so I was really pleased with Joe.”