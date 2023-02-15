Edwards hopes ex-Arsenal and QPR midfielder can be a 'big asset' to Luton after successful groin operation

​Town boss Rob Edwards hopes that midfielder Luke Freeman can be a ‘big asset’ to the club during the closing stages of the campaign as he continues to make excellent progress from a groin operation which had threatened to curtail his first season at Kenilworth Road.

​The 30-year-old had been part of the new manager’s first three squads in the Championship, coming on in each game, but hasn’t featured following a late cameo in the 3-0 win at QPR over the Christmas period after suffering the injury.

The former Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United player had to go under the knife, with a significant spell on the sidelines predicted, however, Freeman, who has played 20 times for Luton since arriving in the summer, is now closing in on a return.

Town midfielder Luke Freeman

Edwards said: “Frees is doing really, really well, progressing very well.

"He’s been out on the grass now, still working on his own with the S and C (strength and conditioning) team but progressing really well.

"He feels really good and it looks as if a bit of a weight has been lifted off his shoulders as he’s been feeling that groin area for a long, long time and I think he just feels, we’ve got to the bottom of it.

"So he’s in a good place, but again, no pressure on time with him, it’s still a few weeks I think."

Freeman had suffered with his groin last season, which restricted him to just eight appearances for Sheffield United and then a 13 minute run-out during his loan move to Millwall.

With the issue hopefully now being sorted, Edwards added: “It’s not a nice thing when you’re feeling stuff and you think, ‘this is going to be the norm forever now.’

"He seems very happy now that at the moment, it looks like we’ve got to the bottom of it.

"The medical team have done really, really good work and the surgeon's done great.