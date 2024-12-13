Edwards hopes Luton striking duo Adebayo and Morris can keep on scoring

Forwards both on target in Stoke triumph

Luton boss Rob Edwards knows how big a boost it can be to his Town side if they can get both of their much-feared striking duo Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo firing at the same time this season.

The pair were on the scoresheet during Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Stoke City, as although they have been playing upfront with each other for the third season now, it was only the fourth time they had done so. On the other three occasions, Luton hadn’t ever triumphed, giving away two-goal leads to lose against both Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion, plus being held to a 4-4 draw at Newcastle United in the Premier League last term.

With Adebayo up to 47 goals from 162 outings and Morris on 36 from 112 appearances, then discussing the striker partners, who both reached double figures in the top flight, Edwards said: “It gives us a chance doesn’t it. Of course, like any team you want your forwards on the scoresheet. They want to be as well as they’re more confident and they’ll be enjoying life”

Morris was on target first with an excellent glancing header from Jordan Clark’s corner for what was his fifth of the season, but a first in seven games since netting from the penalty spot in that 3-2 loss at Coventry. On the goal, Edwards said: “The corner was terrific, Carlton met it really well. It's a great thing to watch, a brilliant cross and a really well-timed header isn’t it, so good. The areas that we covered were great, a really good header, I’m really pleased for Carlton. That was a fantastic equaliser, we know we’re a big threat from set-pieces, we’ve scored quite a few more.”

The ex-Norwich youngster then fluffed what looked an even easier opportunity in the second period after Victor Moses’ perfectly threaded through ball found the run of Tom Krauß. He pulled it back into the forward’s path who just eight yards out was expecting the net to bulge. It didn’t, Morris sidefooting the wrong side of the post, but Edwards continued: “It was a great move that, I was so disappointed that didn’t go in as. A great ball from Vic, great run from Tom, so much work goes on that. It was good that he was in a position to miss, obviously I don’t want him to miss, but good that he was in the right position.”

Adebayo then pounced in the 90th minute when another Clark set-piece was headed out to the edge of the box where Krauß returned it with interest, the forward turning smartly to dink his finish over any covering defenders and into the net for what was also his fifth and a third in three games. Having already seen two other attempts cleared off the line, Edwards said: “It was, lovely little flick finish and that’s where you want your strikers. Right place at the right time, one touch finish between the posts and great for Eli. He goes on these runs, let’s hope now he goes on a really long one. It was nice to have both strikers on the scoresheet.”

The pair are now tasked with breaking down a Blackburn Rovers side tomorrow who are up there as one of the form teams in the division, winning their last five fixtures to climb up to fifth in the table. They have conceded just seven goals at Ewood Park all season and haven’t been breached in any of their last four matches at home or away, winning each one 1-0.

Edwards added: “They’re a good team with and without the ball. Strong, confident at the moment. They’ve come up against some really good teams of late and kept them out, so we’re aware that it’s a really difficult, challenging game. But do you know what, we’re really looking forward to it. The energy around the place today is really good, we’re looking forward to getting up there and attacking the game.”