Edwards is hoping to add to Luton squad in time for Brighton & Hove Albion opener

Town chief still targeting new signings
By Mike Simmonds
Published 9th Aug 2023, 07:30 BST- 1 min read

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful of having further new signings in place for this weekend’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hatters chief has already brought in Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen, Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Issa Kabore and Thomas Kaminski since the summer transfer window opened, with all seven expected to play a part against the Seagulls on Saturday.

Town have been heavily linked with Birmingham City keeper John Ruddy, plus a possible loan deal for Manchester United youngster Hannibal MejbriI, as although not wanting to give away any targets, Edwards confirmed he was aiming to boost numbers, particularly in the goalkeeping department.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is looking to bolster his squad - pic: David Rogers/Getty ImagesHatters boss Rob Edwards is looking to bolster his squad - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images
On whether there would be any new additions, he said: “We’re hoping to.

"We’re looking to strengthen again in that area (goalkeeper), we’ve had a list and we’ve been working on that.

"I don’t want to give anything away on any particular names at the moment, but it is an area that we still want to bring someone else in.”

