Edwards is hoping to add to Luton squad in time for Brighton & Hove Albion opener

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful of having further new signings in place for this weekend’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hatters chief has already brought in Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen, Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles, Marvelous Nakamba, Issa Kabore and Thomas Kaminski since the summer transfer window opened, with all seven expected to play a part against the Seagulls on Saturday.

Town have been heavily linked with Birmingham City keeper John Ruddy, plus a possible loan deal for Manchester United youngster Hannibal MejbriI, as although not wanting to give away any targets, Edwards confirmed he was aiming to boost numbers, particularly in the goalkeeping department.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is looking to bolster his squad - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

On whether there would be any new additions, he said: “We’re hoping to.

"We’re looking to strengthen again in that area (goalkeeper), we’ve had a list and we’ve been working on that.