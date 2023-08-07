Luton are rumoured to have agreed a six figure fee to sign Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy.

The 36-year-old made 44 appearances for the Blues last term, named Players' Player of the Season by his team-mates, but despite starting the 1-1 draw at Swansea on Saturday, City’s opening Championship fixture of the season, the Daily Mail has reported he will complete a move to Kenilworth Road ahead of the Premier League starting at Brighton on Saturday, as long as Birmingham can bring in a replacement.

Town boss Rob Edwards, a former team-mate of Ruddy when the pair were at Norwich, moved to bring in Blackburn Rovers’ Belgian stopper Thomas Kaminski last week, although did also admit he was looking to sign a second keeper as well.

Birmingham City keeper John Ruddy during his side's Championship clash with QPR last season - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Ruddy began his career at Cambridge United, before signing for Everton as a 19-year-old in 2005, spending five years at Goodison Park, having loans at a number of clubs including Crewe Alexandra and Stockport County.

He then joined Norwich City in 2010, winning promotion to the Premier League as part of a side that contained Edwards who was on loan at Carrow Road from Blackpool.

Earning his England debut in August 2012, the one cap he won for his country, Ruddy made almost 250 appearances for the Canaries, heading to Wolves in 2017, who also won promotion to the top flight, before joining Birmingham City last summer.

He was in goal for both matches against Luton last term, keeping a clean sheet at Kenilworth Road, as on their time together at Norwich, speaking before the 1-0 win for Town at St Andrew's in February, Edwards said: “I played with John and I think I’ve worked with him as a coach as well.

"So we keep in touch a little bit every now and again as well.

"He's a fantastic bloke, really good player and what career he's had.