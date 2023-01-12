Edwards is ready to act should any of Luton's star players leave in the transfer window

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted the club have plans in place should they find any of their star players tempted away from Kenilworth Road during the January transfer window.

With over a fortnight to go until the deadline passes, clubs, like Luton, who have done and are doing well in the Championship, are always braced for a Premier League club coming into try and bolster their own squad by signing some of the cream that the second tier has to offer.

The Hatters, who made the play-offs last season and are up to seventh this time around, have players like top scorer Carlton Morris, Scottish international Allan Campbell and full back James Bree to name just three who could be interesting those teams one division higher in the footballing echelon.

It’s something that Edwards is ready for should it happen though, as he said: “Of course, we’ll have plans, we’ll have regular recruitment meetings.

"We’re always looking at areas that we think we need to look for, maybe to try and improve or if we think there’s a risk of losing somebody, we’ll be ready to act as well accordingly.

"We’re in good shape should we need to act or change, and at the moment, I’m really happy with the balance of the group and what the squad have given us at the moment, they've given us absolutely everything.”

With 12 days gone in the window, there have been no ins and outs at Kenilworth Road, bar Development squad member Daniel Idiakhoa having his loan spell extended with Southern League side Hitchin Town.

Edwards added: “It’s all quiet and I get in January everyone is excited and everyone will want loads of change going on, but it’s not a bad thing it being quite quiet as well.

"Like I said, I’m very happy with the group I’ve got.