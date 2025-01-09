Edwards: It was a privilege to manage Luton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Hatters boss felt time was also right to move on

Former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has declared it was a ‘privilege’ to manage the Hatters while also conceding it was the ‘right time’ to move on after his departure from Kenilworth Road by mutual consent was announced this afternoon.

The 42-year-old agreed to part company with the club after what had been a disappointing Championship campaign to date, Luton sitting in 20th place, just two points above the drop zone having taken just 25 points from 26 matches and losing their last four fixtures, leaving them in real danger of suffering a second successive relegation.

It meant that Edwards had come under increasing pressure from supporters to step aside, and although stating he wouldn’t be doing so following the 1-0 loss to Norwich City on New Year’s Day, Monday evening’s 2-1 reverse at QPR saw both him and the board agree that a chance at the helm was indeed required.

Luton boss Rob Edwards celebrates Town's promotion to the Premier League - pic: Liam Smith

Although this term hasn’t gone anywhere near how either Edwards or the Luton hierarchy had anticipated, there can’t be any doubting the role that the popular manager played in Town achieving their dream of reaching the Premier League via the play-offs in May 2023, almost able to maintain a place in the top flight as well last season.

With that in mind, then releasing a statement on the club’s official website, Edwards, who recently reached 100 games in charge of the side, was quick to thank everyone at the club for their support, saying: “It's been a privilege to manage Luton Town Football Club, but now is the right time for me to move on, for the club and me. I would like to thank Gary Sweet and the board for giving me the opportunity and for their support. To all the amazing staff in the offices, at the stadium and at the training ground, thank you, you've been incredible and I will miss you.

"I'm really proud of what we achieved, not only winning a play-off game which the club had struggled to do, but winning the final and gaining promotion to the Premier League at Wembley was the most amazing experience! I take with me some incredible memories, not just the victories against Watford or Sunderland in the semi-final, or Brighton, Newcastle, Palace or Everton. But the way we did it. How we played against Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and Manchester United, we were brave and brilliant to watch, how the Kenny bounced and roared! That's what I'll remember.

"To the players, I say thank you. Thanks for always giving your best, thanks for keeping it fun and to those that were there, thanks for delivering in the biggest moment of our lives! To the fans, my memories will be 3,000 of you at Stamford Bridge after the final whistle and a 3-0 defeat, singing and making the noise of 50,000 people.

"Your support meant the world to me. You were great. Thanks to those who have continued to support during more difficult times. The club is in great shape, financially, in a really strong position with an exciting new stadium on the horizon. I really hope I will be able to return as a fan. Thank you to all the staff in the academy for their support and hard work.

"You're doing brilliant things, it's been a pleasure for me to have been able to give debuts to Joe (Johnson), Zack (Nelson) and Josh (Phillips). There are some really top young talent at the club. Thanks to Mick, Kev and Kev, Pilks, Jaz, Thommo, the analysts, the groundsmen, the medical team, the media team, Rob and the kitchen staff, Nicky Toone, Les - I'll miss our very early chats at the gate! Dan the man, our brilliant coach driver, keep the darts practice going! Richie and Paul, thank you both. I couldn't do it without you! You're both so special.”

It wasn’t all easy for Edwards during the top flight campaign either, far from it, as he had to witness Tom Lockyer suffer a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the match against AFC Bournemouth. He has also had to work on his mental well-being this season after admitting he was being affected personally by Town’s poor run of form, adding: “It wasn't always easy, we lived through the most difficult times.

"What happened at Bournemouth last December will always remain with me. How the medical team reacted along with the paramedics to save Tom was remarkable. Truly heroic, and once again I want to thank them. The most important thing is that Tom Lockyer is with us and has a great chance to play again. I love you mate! The biggest thank you goes to my family. They've lived through this rollercoaster with me, and I'm looking forward to spending some time with them before being ready to go again! Once again, it's been a privilege.”